Perfect Corp. partners with natural beauty brand, Mineral Fusion, for virtual try-on experience in Whole Foods

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfect Corp., the leading global beauty tech solutions provider and developer of the award-winning YouCam Makeup app, partners with natural beauty brand, Mineral Fusion, for the launch of YouCam for Web virtual try-on experience on MineralFusion.com. Mineral Fusion’s new Virtual Try On Tool is powered by AI/AR technology from Perfect Corp., and allows customers to discover and experiment with the full range of color cosmetics offered by Mineral Fusion — the #1 EWG VERIFIED™ natural cosmetics brand — on Mineralfusion.com on any mobile device or desktop. The Mineral Fusion Virtual Try-On Tool will also be available in Whole Foods stores where shoppers can scan a QR code featured on the in-store displays to instantly try on products through their mobile device.

This unique partnership comes at a time when people are returning to in-store shopping and gravitating towards engaging in-store shopping experiences. Shoppers can experience in-store virtual try-ons by scanning the QR code on Mineral Fusion’s beauty display at Whole Foods. From there, consumers are directed to a special Whole Foods virtual try-on landing page where they can virtually tap and try on Mineral Fusion products directly from their phones to find the perfect match before making in-store purchases.

“We’re excited work with Mineral Fusion to introduce a safe, fun, and convenient way for shoppers to experiment with the extensive range of natural products and shades using their smartphones and advanced AI & AI technology to build on a more personalized in-store shopping experience,” said Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “A long time clean beauty innovator and leader, Mineral Fusion’s embrace of our cutting edge, advanced beauty technology demonstrates their keen understanding of the way the consumers shop and purchase cosmetics today.”

“The Virtual Try-On-Tool is a safer alternative to testers allowing online and brick-and-mortar customers to find the products and the shades of their choice. Shoppers can try on shades using a preselected model image, uploading a photo, or even via live cameras,” said Stella Huang, Director of Digital Marketing for Mineral Fusion. “Mineral Fusion is thrilled to partner with the industry-leading solution provider Perfect Corp. and the leading natural retailer Whole Foods to help customers find the perfect shades of their favorite cosmetic items, no matter how or where they choose to shop.”

Beauty shoppers can experience the Mineral Fusion Virtual Try-On tool on MineralFusion.com or at their local Whole Foods Market via QR code.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 900 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. To discover expert beauty tech insights and unlock powerful ROI secrets, read our Beauty Tech: The Complete Guide 2021.

ABOUT MINERAL FUSION

Mineral Fusion began as a mineral cosmetics brand in 2007 focused on developing products that are a fusion of beauty and skin care that focus on correcting flaws, not just covering them up. Since its launch, Mineral Fusion has grown to become the #1 cosmetic brand at natural retailers. The brand is centered around providing clean cosmetics products that don’t compromise on the quality, reliability, exceptional wear, and confidence-boosting performance that consumers know and love. The Mineral Fusion portfolio of products are safe and gentle for all skin types, hypoallergenic and free of gluten, parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrances, talc and are primarily vegan. In addition to having the most EWG VERIFIED™ products of any beauty brand, Mineral Fusion is also Leaping Bunny Certified cruelty free. Mineral Fusion is available nationwide at Target stores and Target.com, Whole Foods Market and fine natural health and beauty stores. Mineral Fusion was acquired by BWX Limited, a global natural beauty company, in 2017.

