A Place for Mom Launches New Campaign Aimed at Helping Caregivers Confidently Make the Right Senior Living Decision

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A Place for Mom, the largest senior living referral service in North America, announced today the launch of its new “The Place for Senior Living Advice” campaign, developed to help the thousands of caregivers seeking the right personalized care for their aging parents and relatives. The campaign shines a light on real-life inspired stories from families wrestling with memory loss, senior isolation, and urgent healthcare needs. A Place for Mom provides expert advice and support to help caregivers through the often emotional and unfamiliar process of researching Senior Living options.

This past year has been particularly challenging when it comes to caring for our nation's senior population. In surveys conducted by A Place for Mom throughout the pandemic, 77% of caregivers reported being overwhelmed by the demands of caring for a senior, 65% reported sacrificing their own physical or mental health to keep their loved one safe, and 62% believe their loved one declined or suffered physically and mentally as a result of isolation.

“Finding the right care for an aging parent or loved one is one of the hardest decisions our customers will ever make,” said Lauren Radcliffe, Vice President of Customer Strategy and Communications at A Place for Mom. “Our new campaign is inspired by the countless stories we hear from our families. We wanted to authentically be able to share their experiences, and celebrate the uniqueness of all the ‘moms’ and ‘dads’ we help.”

“The Place for Senior Living Advice” campaign supports A Place for Mom’s mission to enable caregivers to make the best senior living decisions through its personalized and free consultative process. Moreover, the spots illustrate that making this decision together can provide families with a positive solution, one that is often better for the senior and caregiver.

A long-lasting relationship with families led to including some real customers in the campaign. Melanie and her mother, who recently worked with A Place for Mom, were cast in the A Place for Grace spot as mother and daughter to portray one of the life-inspired stories.

“After my father passed away, I was desperate to find a place for my mom closer to where our family lived, but I knew nothing about assisted living or where to start,” said Melanie, A Place for Mom customer. “I came out completely indebted to A Place for Mom and my senior living advisor, because, without them, I probably would have given up or settled. My mother and I were so honored to be able to participate in the new commercial and help other families.”

In addition to television spots, the campaign will also be featured in print, outdoor, banners, and social all of which convey A Place for Mom’s new tagline as The Place for Senior Living Advice.

ABOUT A PLACE FOR MOM

A Place for Mom is an online platform connecting families searching for senior care with a team of experienced advisors providing insight-driven, personalized solutions. As the nation’s leading senior advisory service, A Place for Mom’s mission is to enable caregivers to make the best senior living decisions. With hundreds of senior living experts nationwide, A Place for Mom helps hundreds of thousands of families every year navigate the complexities of finding the right senior living solution for their loved one across home care, independent living, memory care, assisted living, and more. A Place for Mom is paid by the senior living communities and care providers in its network so its service is provided at no cost to families. For more information, please visit www.aplaceformom.com.