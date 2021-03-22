Health Net Condemns Recent Rise in Hate Crimes Against Asian-Americans

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Health Net stands with communities experiencing racism and discrimination - including our colleagues, our stakeholders and our members - in condemning recent violence and xenophobia. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact all communities, we have seen a rise in racist attacks targeting Asian, Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders. Health Net strongly condemns these attacks. These horrible acts are painful reminders that we must continue to confront racism in all its forms, whenever it occurs.

“The rise in anti-Asian hate, harassment, discrimination and violence in our communities is heartbreaking,” said Brian Ternan, President and CEO of Health Net. “At Health Net, we strongly condemn racism of any kind. We believe all people deserve to be treated with dignity, courtesy and respect — no exceptions. We call on all Californians to join us in resolving to do what we can to stop the hate. Call it out. Name it. Speak against it. Report it.”

About Health Net

At Health Net, we believe every person deserves a safety net for their health, regardless of age, income, employment status or current state of health. Founded 40 years ago, we remain dedicated to transforming the health of our community, one person at a time. Today, Health Net’s 3,000 employees and 85,000 network providers serve more than 3 million members. That’s nearly 1 in 12 Californians. We provide health plans for individuals, families, businesses of every size, people with Medicare and people with Medi-Cal — Coverage for Every Stage of LifeTM. Health Net also offer access to substance abuse programs, behavioral health services, employee assistance programs and managed health care products related to prescription drugs. We offer these health plans and services through Health Net, LLC and its subsidiaries: Health Net of California, Inc., Health Net Life Insurance Company and Health Net Community Solutions, Inc. These entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a Fortune 100 company providing health coverage to more than 20 million Americans. For more information, visit HealthNet.com.