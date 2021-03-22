NEO Exchange Announces Inclusion in FTSE Russell Indexes

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NEO is proud to announce that FTSE Russell, the global index, data, and analytics provider, now recognizes the NEO Exchange as an eligible stock exchange for inclusion in FTSE Global Equity indexes.

“Tier 1 stock exchanges remain the only exchanges to be included in indexes around the world – yet not every exchange is recognized and eligible for inclusion,” noted Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO. “Today marks a pivotal achievement in NEO’s journey to provide much-needed competition and innovation in the Canadian capital markets landscape. Achieving recognition by FTSE Russell is a validation of NEO as a proven and reputable Canadian mainboard stock exchange. This accreditation enables NEO to offer yet another benefit to capital-raising companies, above and beyond our exceptional client service and support, unique liquidity solutions, and unfettered access to market data.”

For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers, and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products, and index-based derivatives. Owned and operated by the London Stock Exchange, FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market around the world.

Effective Friday March 19th 2021 at the close, three NEO-listed companies were added to the FTSE Global Micro-Cap Index (which represents $1.3 trillion in global market cap) and the FTSE Total-Cap index (which represents $54.7 trillion in global market cap):

“We are so pleased to recognize NEO as an eligible exchange for our FTSE Russell Global Equity Index Series and congratulate our Canadian exchange partner on this important milestone,” added Paul Bowes, Head of FTSE Russell Canada. “This recognition reflects our robust global index governance process as well as our longstanding commitment to providing the highest quality market indexes, data and analytics to Canadian and global investors.”

As a senior stock exchange in Canada, the NEO Exchange is home to over 120 corporate and ETF listings. NEO consistently facilitates close to 15% of all volume traded in Canadian-listed companies and roughly 20% of all volume traded in Canadian ETFs. Click here for a complete view of all NEO-listed securities.

About NEO Exchange

NEO Exchange is a progressive stock exchange that brings together investors and capital raisers within a fair, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. The NEO Exchange lists non-venture companies and investment products seeking a stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $16 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

