Entisys360 Awarded IT Consulting Agreement with Conductiv

Entisys360, an award-winning IT consultancy specializing in cybersecurity, cloud, automation, end-user computing, software defined infrastructure, and Microsoft expertise, announced today that it has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for IT Consulting with Conductiv Contracts. Effective February 15, 2021, the new agreement allows Conductiv Contracts members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and pre-negotiated terms for the purchase of IT consulting services.

“The technology landscape is becoming increasingly complex as businesses everywhere look to balance the needs of their end-users with the organization’s requirements around security, efficiency, cost and business outcomes,” said Mike Strohl, CEO, Entisys360. “In teaming with Conductiv Contracts, we are able to provide their members with easier access to our services, a streamlined contracting process, and a competitive pricing structure based on terms pre-negotiated for them.”

Through Entisys360’s agreement with Conductiv Contracts, members can now achieve better business outcomes through data-driven, cost-based purchasing decisions for their third-party IT consulting services. Entisys360’s services portfolio and solutions offerings available to Conductiv Contracts members include:

Security and Cyber Risk Services

Automation, Cloud and DevOps

End User Computing

Software Defined Infrastructure

Core Infrastructure Services

Microsoft Expertise

Professional & Enterprise Managed Services

“We are excited to have the opportunity to help Conductiv Contracts members accelerate their engagements with their preferred technology providers, while at the same time enabling them to drive cost savings and transform their technology deployments through more intelligent decision-making,” said Shawn Olson, Technical Director for Strategic Accounts, Entisys360.

Conductiv is a leading third-party spend improvement company, uniting an alliance of buyers and suppliers to transform the acquisition of services. With integrated data and analytics, supply chain solutions, advisory and managed services, and a secondary GPO dedicated to activating service contracts, Conductiv unlocks operational efficiencies that have earned its customers more than $800 Million in contract savings.

About Entisys360

Entisys360 is an award-winning IT consultancy specializing in cybersecurity, cloud, end-user computing, software defined infrastructure, core infrastructure and Microsoft expertise. For more than three decades, Entisys360 has helped government, education and healthcare organizations achieve their business goals through professional services, business consulting, enterprise managed services, and systems integration.

Through leading-edge cloud, networking and security solutions, along with professional services and engineering support, Entisys360 helps its clients solve their most pressing business challenges. As a trusted advisor in the deployment of advanced infrastructure and virtualization, Entisys360 has a proven track record built on decades of relevant expertise. Among the many distinctions Entisys360 holds are Citrix Platinum Plus Partner; Cisco Gold Partner; VMware Principal Partner; HPE Platinum Partner, NetApp Platinum Partner; Microsoft Gold Partner; Red Hat Advanced Partner; and Veeam Platinum Partner.

Entisys360 is a member of M7 Global Partners, a national network of the country’s leading IT consultants dedicated to delivering information technology solutions that reduce overall business cost and improve workflow, while maintaining compliance and efficiency. The M7 Global Partners (M7GP) are strategically located throughout the United States to ensure a superior service experience for clients. M7 members also include AEC Group, Gotham Technology Group, Hogan Consulting Group, IntraSystems and IPM.

The Entisys360 corporate headquarters office is in Concord, Calif., with its public sector division located in Sacramento, Calif. Entisys360 also has regional offices in Irvine, Calif., Pasadena, Calif., San Diego, Calif. and Seattle, Wash. For more information, visit www.entisys360.com or call 1-877-ENTISYS (877-368-4797).