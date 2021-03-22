RoadSync Selects Trevelino/Keller to Highlight Company’s Disruption of Transportation Payments

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trevelino/Keller, a full-service, digital public relations and marketing firm, announces its partnership with RoadSync, an innovative digital financial platform that dramatically reduces payment processing time and maximizes revenue collection for the transportation industry. Trevelino/Keller will work with RoadSync to increase the company’s brand and product awareness and highlight RoadSync’s disruption of the transportation payment space.

RoadSync’s cloud-based software allows businesses to move away from paper to quickly invoice and accept payments in real-time from truck drivers, carriers and brokers. RoadSync brings a more consumer-like payment experience to the industry, which historically has relied on laborious paper payment processes. Users can create invoices, enable remote checkout, verify fleet checks in seconds, accept credit card processing, receive direct payments and view real-time payment status, all while parting with paper checks entirely.

“The logistics industry deserves better financial solutions for running their businesses and RoadSync is changing that,” says Robin Gregg, CEO, RoadSync. “Partnering with an agency that has experience in transportation, logistics and fintech was important for us and Trevelino/Keller offers that cross-practice experience and expertise that will help us drive brand awareness and adoption.”

Trevelino/Keller brings more than 16 years of experience in brand reputation and media strategy to the partnership, including media success for clients such as Werner Enterprises, NexTraq and more. According to the 2020 O’Dwyer’s PR Rankings, the firm ranks #3 in Technology in Atlanta.

“RoadSync is modernizing the transportation payment industry with fast, digital and contactless payments, which is exactly what this essential industry needs today,” explains Genna Keller, principal at Trevelino/Keller. “We are honored to partner with and support a company that is improving such an indispensable industry. We possess the expertise and knowledge of both the transportation and technology spaces to elevate RoadSync and support them while they make this impact.”

About RoadSync

RoadSync is the digital financial platform for the logistics industry. By removing paper and phone calls from business transactions, RoadSync offers a fast, convenient, and secure way to move and manage money and conduct business, dramatically reducing payment processing time and maximizing revenue collection. RoadSync offers payment products for warehouses, trucks/carriers, and repair/tow merchants, integrating and automating the financial systems fueling the logistics industry. For more information, visit www.roadsync.com.

About Trevelino/Keller

Trevelino/Keller is a digital public relations and marketing firm serving emerging, middle market and national brands across eight practices – Technology, Healthcare, Financial Services, Food & Beverage, Franchising, Government, Lifestyle and Environment. Its 360 Reputation Marketing platform includes public relations, digital marketing, demand generation and creative services. Groovy Studios, its creative brand, delivers brand identity, graphic design, web services and dynamic content. Ranked nationally in nine industry segments, the firm is Atlanta’s fastest growing and the third fastest growing in the Southeast. For more info on Trevelino/Keller, visit www.trevelinokeller.com.