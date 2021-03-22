Cloud Security Alliance and ISACA Announce Availability of Industry's First Cloud Auditing Credential, the Certificate of Cloud Auditing Knowledge (CCAK)

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cloud Security Alliance® (CSA) and ISACA® today announced the launch of Certificate of Cloud Auditing Knowledge™ (CCAK™), the industry’s first global, vendor-neutral, technical credential for auditing in the cloud environment. CCAK fills a gap in the industry for competent technical professionals who can help organizations mitigate risks and optimize ROI in the cloud.

Developed by CSA and ISACA, the CCAK credential builds on the body of knowledge covered in CSA’s Certificate of Cloud Security Knowledge (CCSK) and complements ISACA’s ANSI-accredited certifications including the Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA). CCAK delivers the best possible solution for effective cloud assessment and auditing by preparing IT and security professionals to ensure internal requirements are fulfilled and the right controls are in place; mitigate the risks and costs of audit management and penalties for non-compliance; and lead their organization through successful cloud adoption and management while retaining customer trust.

“The historic shift to cloud has created a new technology foundation for our global economy. Trusting this computing infrastructure is one of our most fundamental challenges. The introduction of the Certificate of Cloud Auditing Knowledge (CCAK) is an important milestone in delivering the necessary expertise to enable professionals to objectively evaluate critical cloud assurance issues. Cloud Security Alliance is proud of our collaboration with ISACA to create this high-quality credential which will be leveraged by individuals, businesses and regulatory bodies around the world to raise the baseline of security, governance and compliance in cloud computing,” said CSA Chief Technology Officer Daniele Catteddu.

“This is an exciting next step in the ISACA and Cloud Security Alliance partnership because it will equip IT professionals for success in navigating the unique challenges of auditing for the cloud,” said David Samuelson, ISACA CEO. “Today’s launch of CCAK means our global professional community will have a valuable tool for gaining knowledge in the nuances of cloud computing from the two globally respected authorities in cloud security and audit.”

The CCAK curriculum addresses the main areas where the largest skills gaps exist, namely cloud governance, cloud compliance, cloud auditing and cloud assurance. It also provides practical tools that bolster each of the four areas, with the goal of driving IT professionals to design a cloud compliance program based on a set of key questions and then measuring the program’s effectiveness. Topics covered include:

Building and executing a cloud audit plan and applying auditing as an assurance tool

The impact of cloud automation, native development, and integration models on auditing and compliance

Key concepts and tools of cloud governance and risk management

Designing and building a cloud compliance program

Compliance requirements, control objectives and frameworks, certification, attestation, and authorizations

Those interested in taking the exam, which consists of 76 multiple-choice questions, can choose from an array of study options, ranging from the Certificate of Cloud Auditing Knowledge Study Guide/Body of Knowledge ($59 for members/$70 for non-members) to an online, self-paced study course with 16+ CPE credits (available late April). Other study and exam-prep options include a two-day instructor-led virtual course (available today) and a sample item bank, featuring study games, which will be made available in Q2 2021. For more information and complete pricing details, visit www.isaca.org/credentialing/ccak or contact sales@cloudsecurityalliance.org.

The CCAK exam cost is US$395 (CSA and ISACA members) and US$495 (non-members).

For more information, or to register for the exam, visit www.isaca.org/credentialing/ccak.

About ISACA

For more than 50 years, ISACA (www.isaca.org) has advanced the best talent, expertise and learning in technology. ISACA equips individuals with knowledge, credentials, education and community to progress their careers and transform their organizations, and enables enterprises to train and build quality teams. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its more than 150,000 members who work in information, security, governance, assurance, risk and privacy to drive innovation through technology. It has a presence in 188 countries, including more than 220 chapters worldwide. In 2020, ISACA launched One In Tech, a philanthropic foundation that supports IT education and career pathways for under-resourced, under-represented populations.

About Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, training, certification, events, and products. CSA's activities, knowledge, and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud — from providers and customers to governments, entrepreneurs, and the assurance industry — and provide a forum through which different parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org, and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa.