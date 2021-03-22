Mitsubishi Electric to Supply Elevators and Escalators for “One Bangkok”

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that its subsidiary Mitsubishi Elevator (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (MET) has secured a major order from “One Bangkok.”

A joint venture between TCC Assets Co., Ltd. and Frasers Property Holdings (Thailand) Co., Ltd., One Bangkok is Thailand’s largest private sector property initiative ever undertaken, setting new benchmarks in design, smart-city living and sustainability. The fully integrated district is poised to become a global landmark, attracting top-level businesses, tourists and locals alike by seamlessly connecting offices, retail, luxury hotels, residences, as well as cultural spaces.

The order from One Bangkok consists of 250 elevators, including 12 double-deck elevators, the first of its kind in Thailand, and 28 escalators, totaled 278 units. It is the largest order received since Mitsubishi Electric started the elevator business in Thailand in 1977, and was highly evaluated for its long experience in the elevator market in Thailand and the high quality of its products and services.

Overview of “One Bangkok”

One Bangkok is a THB 120 billion fully-integrated district and the largest private sector property development in Thailand’s history comprising five premium grade A office buildings, five luxury and lifestyle hotels, three luxury residential towers, four interconnected retail precincts, and art and cultural hubs located on a 16.7-hectare (104-rai) plot at the corner of Wireless Road and Rama IV Road. One Bangkok aims to be Thailand’s first LEED for Neighbourhood Development Platinum project, with towers built to LEED and WELL Standard®, setting a new benchmark for green and sustainable development for Thailand.

