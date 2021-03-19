AM Best Places Credit Ratings of The Gray Casualty & Surety Company Under Review With Developing Implications Following Transaction Announcement

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” of The Gray Casualty & Surety Company (GCSC) (Metairie, LA).

This Credit Rating (rating) action follows Bernhard Capital Partners Management, LP’s announcement that it has entered into an agreement to make a significant investment in GCSC.

The under review with developing implications status reflects the execution risks associated with the company expanding its reach and scope within its stated niches and the need for AM Best to fully assess the financial and operational impacts of the partnership, including potential benefits GCSC may receive from this transaction. AM Best will continue to hold discussions with GCSC’s management and monitor its balance sheet strength, operating performance, business profile and enterprise risk management. The ratings will remain under review until the close of the transaction and a review by AM Best of the post-transaction details.

