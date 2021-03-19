Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One A321neo to Viva Aerobus

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”), a leading aircraft asset manager, announced today the delivery of one new Airbus A321neo aircraft on long-term lease to Viva Aerobus. This aircraft, powered by Pratt & Whitney engines, is the first of three A321neo aircraft to deliver to Viva Aerobus as part of a sale and leaseback transaction between ACG and the airline.

“ACG is excited to deliver this first A321neo to Viva Aerobus, a new customer for ACG,” said Tom Baker, CEO and president of ACG. “We look forward to working with Viva Aerobus and supporting their growth for many years to come.”

“With the arrival of this new Airbus A321neo, thanks to partners such as ACG, we are ready to lead a strong recovery and accelerate our growth plans after a tough crisis for aviation. This new generation aircraft, with leading engine technology and 240 seat configuration is part of our fleet strategy to deliver the lowest costs and the best cabin experience to our passengers,” mentioned Juan Carlos Zuazua, CEO of Viva Aerobus. “Viva Aerobus has the youngest fleet in Mexico and second youngest fleet in North America.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are based upon ACG’s current expectations and assumptions concerning future events, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, such statements are not guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and ACG undertakes no obligation to update any such statement unless required by law.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group was founded in 1989 and is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 400 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of December 31, 2020, which are leased to approximately 85 airlines in approximately 40 countries. ACG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation.

About Viva Aerobus

Viva Aerobus is Mexico's ultra-low-cost airline. It started operations in 2006 and today it operates one of the youngest Latin American fleets with 44 Airbus: 40 Airbus A320 and 4 Airbus A321. With a clear vision to give all people the opportunity to fly, Viva Aerobus democratized the airline industry with the lowest fares in Mexico and the lowest costs in Latin America. For more information please visit: www.vivaaerobus.com/en