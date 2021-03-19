XPeng Kicks Off the Longest Autonomous Driving Expedition in China

GUANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today kicked off the autonomous driving expedition with a fleet of XPeng P7s, covering a total distance of 3,675 km across six provinces in China. This will be the longest autonomous driving expedition by mass-produced vehicles in China.

The expedition will showcase the capability of Navigation Guided Pilot (or “NGP”), full-stack in-house developed autonomous driving solution by XPeng, in complex driving scenarios on China’s highways. The NGP will challenge the metrics including the frequency of human driver intervention per 100 kilometers, the success rate for automatic highway ramp entering and exiting, automatic lane changing, overtaking and passing through tunnels.

The expedition is joined by more than 200 auto journalists, EV enthusiasts and industry experts over the course of 7 days from 19 to 26 March. The fleet of P7s will drive across 10 cities in China, starting from Guangzhou today, to Shantou, Quanzhou, Wenzhou, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Nanjing, Qingdao, Jinan, finishing in Beijing on 26 March.

NGP highway solution provides navigation assisted autonomous driving from point A to B, based on the navigation route set by the driver, and is available on highways covered by high-precision maps in China.

For more P7 related photos & videos: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/179eJ1hNWWTVAhmuBdAm7r4o-12T5fzMC

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPeng develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. XPeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and San Diego. The Company’s Smart EVs are manufactured at plants in Zhaoqing and Zhengzhou, located in Guangdong and Henan provinces, respectively. For more information, please visit https://en.xiaopeng.com.