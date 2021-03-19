Agiliti Acquires Northfield Medical, Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agiliti, Inc., (“Agiliti”), an essential service provider to the U.S. healthcare industry, announced it has acquired Northfield Medical, Inc., (“Northfield Medical”), a nationwide provider of surgical equipment repair services, in a stock purchase transaction valued at $475M.

Northfield Medical provides service and repair of medical devices, specializing in the repair of endoscopes, surgical instruments and other operating room equipment. The company is headquartered near Detroit and operates a nationwide network of local, in-market repair centers and five ISO 13485:2016 Centers of Excellence.

About Agiliti, Inc.

Agiliti, Inc., is an essential service provider to the U.S. healthcare industry with solutions that help support a more efficient, safe and sustainable healthcare delivery system. Agiliti serves more than 7,000 national, regional and local acute care and alternate site providers across the U.S. For more than eight decades, Agiliti has delivered medical equipment management and service solutions that help healthcare providers reduce costs, increase operating efficiencies and support optimal patient outcomes. More information is available at www.agilitihealth.com.

About Northfield Medical, Inc.

Northfield Medical, Inc., is a national independent service organization and ISO 13485:2016 certified provider of surgical equipment repair services to the healthcare industry. More information is available at www.northfieldmedical.com.