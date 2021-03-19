PhotoShelter to Host 20/21 Vision: The Workflow Summit on March 25 Featuring Speakers From Las Vegas Raiders, Bell’s Brewery, Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox and More

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On March 25, 2021, hundreds of marketers and creatives will gather for a day of inspiration and professional development during 20/21 Vision: The Workflow Summit by PhotoShelter. The virtual event will feature speakers from cutting-edge organizations like Rzcreative ProductionRZ Creative Productions, the Miami Marlins, University of Southern California Athletics, The Citadel, Fotografiska, and more.

Legendary White Sox Team Photographer Ron Vesely will join the impressive lineup as the day’s keynote speaker. Ron will share how he and his team are reimagining in-person experiences and using digital content to build a sense of community and connection.

Creative directors, social media specialists, marketing experts, producers and visual storytellers from sports, retail, higher education, the arts and more will join to share how they built and operate their streamlined creative workflows. Attendees will come away with new strategies and content inspiration for their own workflows.

“Creative agility is the hallmark of a great brand. Being able to share your visual story fast, easily and on-brand is the challenge facing every creative team,” says PhotoShelter’s Senior Vice President of Marketing Scott Fedonchik. “Our Workflow Summit will feature leaders in this space sharing proven tips and tactics to help brands breakthrough in a noisy, crowded marketplace.”

The exciting virtual event is sponsored by Greenfly, an advocacy marketing platform that empowers organizations to easily collect and distribute short-form digital content in real time to groups of advocates such as ambassadors, athletes, talent, staff, volunteers, sponsors, and more.

20/21 Vision: The Workflow Summit takes place on March 25 from 11am to 3pm ET. To learn more about the speakers and register for the event, visit the registration page.

About PhotoShelter

PhotoShelter is a visual media technology company that specializes in content workflow solutions for businesses and photographers. We do this through two software services and a proprietary cloud platform built for the unique needs of creative teams and image makers. PhotoShelter for Photographers is the leading technology platform used by thousands of professional photographers across the globe to power their business. PhotoShelter for Brands enables marketing teams to easily store, organize and share content to engage with audiences effortlessly, instantly and without compromises. PhotoShelter is designed to transform the way creative people work and unlock the possibilities of their most powerful moments.

About Greenfly

Greenfly, the leader in advocacy marketing, enables organizations to efficiently share media to fuel brand love on social media networks. The company’s award-winning software platform and mobile app enable organizations to transform their advocates into brand builders by harnessing the power of authentic content. Founded in 2014, Greenfly is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with offices across the U.S. and in Europe. To learn more, please visit www.greenfly.com.