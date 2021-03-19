Keystone Adds First Texas Agency With Garrett Insurance Agency

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) named its first agency in Texas with Garrett Insurance Agency, a custom insurance solutions provider serving communities across Texas. The announcement was made by Keystone Executive Vice President of Property and Casualty and Franchise Sales, Joe Joyce.

“Keystone is extremely excited to welcome Garrett Insurance Agency as our first agency in the great state of Texas,” said Joyce. “We are very proud that Stephen Schmerbeck and the amazing team of associates at Garrett will lead the way as we now begin to expand throughout the state. We could not choose another agency of greater character, integrity, and professionalism as our first in Texas! Keystone looks forward to providing resources and opportunities to assist in their continued impressive growth.”

“We look forward to leveraging Keystone’s expertise to expand available services, markets, and products – in particular, risk management, employee benefits, and financial services,” said agency President Stephen Schmerbeck. “These resources will enhance the value and choice our clients have come to expect from our agency.”

About Garrett Insurance Agency

Garrett Insurance Agency’s mission is to provide insurance of any kind that can suit anyone, with an attitude of care and industriousness. As a family-owned business, they take a hands-on approach to delivering service, treating clients like family since their inception in 1918. Deeply committed to the communities in which they live and work, the agency supports a variety of organizations by volunteering, donating, or serving on the boards of key local organizations including the Kerrville chamber, rotary club, and lions club. They are avid supporters of Bark for Life and Relay for Life. Learn more at https://www.garrettinsurance.com/.

About Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone): Keystone started in 1983 when four independent insurance agencies teamed up to pool their experience and expertise. This small group believed that agencies could be stronger and more successful if they linked arms – a passion and spirit that continues. Growing to almost 300 independent agencies in 16 states, Keystone provides its agents with a community of like-minded agencies, industry expertise and access to specialized products for their clients. Keystone is ranked number four on Insurance Journal's 2020 list of Top 20 Property/Casualty Agency Partnerships. For more information, go to www.keystoneinsgrp.com.