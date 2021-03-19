Waitr Completes Ordering Integration with Otter

LAFAYETTE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, announced today that Waitr has completed onboarding of their integration with Otter, one of the country’s top delivery management and optimization platforms.

This collaboration is the latest in a series of integrations by Waitr to support its new and existing restaurant partners. This partnership provides restaurants with the opportunity to increase order accuracy, efficiency, reach and revenue through Otter’s delivery management system, which streamlines orders across locations, brands and platforms into a single tablet.

Otter’s technology simplifies processes for Waitr and Bite Squad restaurant partners. Otter allows them to see all their orders in one place, auto-accept those orders, gain insight through holistic performance data, and eliminate tablet chaos to enhance overall performance.

Restaurant managers already using the Otter platform have raved about its ease of use and how it eliminates the chaos and confusion caused by managing multiple online-orders “the old-fashioned way.” Otter is tailored specifically for owners and managers, empowering them with the ability to streamline day-to-day restaurant management and free up their time to focus on what really matters: food, people, growth and opportunity.

“We continue to find ways to reinforce our commitment to our restaurant partners, especially in the current environment,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of Waitr. “This partnership with Otter improves restaurant efficiency and customer satisfaction.”

About Waitr Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of December 31, 2020, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 700 cities.