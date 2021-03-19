Sumitomo Heavy Industries: “Vacuum Air Servo” Product Showcase With Unique Air Pressure Technology Embedded

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Co. Ltd (TOKYO: 6302) (headquarters located in Tokyo, Japan, Shinji Shimomura CEO) has released product showcase with unique air pressure technology, “Vacuum Air Servo”, which enables positioning at a nano level. It has overcome the conventional motor technology. The below shows the product deployment with actual practices.
Product Deployment with highlighted features
1. Vacuum Air Servo Stage CA-230
(1) High vacuum
(2) Nonmagnetic
(3) Non-heat-generating
(4) Nano-level positioning
(5) High-speed stability
(6) High repeatability
2. Airsonic
(1) Compact, with linearity and rotation capabilities in one unit
(2) Higher productivity: seamless positioning/load control switching
(3) Delicate control after contact
About us
[Outline]
Company: Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Co. Ltd
Location: ThinkPark Tower, 2-1-1 Osaki Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan
President & CEO: Shinji Shimomura
Established: 1st of Nov, 1934
URL: https://www.shi.co.jp/english/
[Business description]
- Design, manufacture and sale of precision machine control equipment, electrical and electronic equipment and its application systems and various industrial control systems
- Software development and sales
