Sumitomo Heavy Industries: “Vacuum Air Servo” Product Showcase With Unique Air Pressure Technology Embedded

-- The Technology Enables Positioning at a Nano Level --

Download

Loading media player...

You will see the motion, how the air pressure works in the air stage.

TOKYO--()--Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Co. Ltd (TOKYO: 6302) (headquarters located in Tokyo, Japan, Shinji Shimomura CEO) has released product showcase with unique air pressure technology, “Vacuum Air Servo”, which enables positioning at a nano level. It has overcome the conventional motor technology. The below shows the product deployment with actual practices.

[URL] http://www.shi-mechatronics.jp/airservo/

Product Deployment with highlighted features

1. Vacuum Air Servo Stage CA-230
(1) High vacuum
(2) Nonmagnetic
(3) Non-heat-generating
(4) Nano-level positioning
(5) High-speed stability
(6) High repeatability

Components: https://www.shi-mechatronics.jp/airservo/components/airservostage/
Technology: https://www.shi-mechatronics.jp/airservo/technology/airservostage/

2. Airsonic
(1) Compact, with linearity and rotation capabilities in one unit
(2) Higher productivity: seamless positioning/load control switching
(3) Delicate control after contact

Components: https://www.shi-mechatronics.jp/airservo/components/airsonic/
Technology: https://www.shi-mechatronics.jp/airservo/technology/airsonic/

About us

[Outline]
Company: Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Co. Ltd
Location: ThinkPark Tower, 2-1-1 Osaki Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan
President & CEO: Shinji Shimomura
Established: 1st of Nov, 1934
URL: https://www.shi.co.jp/english/

[Business description]

  • Design, manufacture and sale of precision machine control equipment, electrical and electronic equipment and its application systems and various industrial control systems
  • Software development and sales

Contact us

https://info.shi-mechatronics.com/l/845523/2020-11-12/7s8mz

Contacts

Miki Yamafuji
miki.yamafuji@shi-g.com
+81 80 1374 6015
Marketing Group, Sales Department, Mechatronics Div., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Co. Ltd

Release Summary

Product showcase with vacuum air servo embedded is introduced. The article contains the motion, component, technology and practices.

Contacts

Miki Yamafuji
miki.yamafuji@shi-g.com
+81 80 1374 6015
Marketing Group, Sales Department, Mechatronics Div., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Co. Ltd