Sumitomo Heavy Industries: “Vacuum Air Servo” Product Showcase With Unique Air Pressure Technology Embedded

You will see the motion, how the air pressure works in the air stage.

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Co. Ltd (TOKYO: 6302) (headquarters located in Tokyo, Japan, Shinji Shimomura CEO) has released product showcase with unique air pressure technology, “Vacuum Air Servo”, which enables positioning at a nano level. It has overcome the conventional motor technology. The below shows the product deployment with actual practices.

[URL] http://www.shi-mechatronics.jp/airservo/

Product Deployment with highlighted features

1. Vacuum Air Servo Stage CA-230

(1) High vacuum

(2) Nonmagnetic

(3) Non-heat-generating

(4) Nano-level positioning

(5) High-speed stability

(6) High repeatability

Components: https://www.shi-mechatronics.jp/airservo/components/airservostage/

Technology: https://www.shi-mechatronics.jp/airservo/technology/airservostage/

2. Airsonic

(1) Compact, with linearity and rotation capabilities in one unit

(2) Higher productivity: seamless positioning/load control switching

(3) Delicate control after contact

Components: https://www.shi-mechatronics.jp/airservo/components/airsonic/

Technology: https://www.shi-mechatronics.jp/airservo/technology/airsonic/

About us

[Outline]

Company: Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Co. Ltd

Location: ThinkPark Tower, 2-1-1 Osaki Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan

President & CEO: Shinji Shimomura

Established: 1st of Nov, 1934

URL: https://www.shi.co.jp/english/

[Business description]

Design, manufacture and sale of precision machine control equipment, electrical and electronic equipment and its application systems and various industrial control systems

Software development and sales

