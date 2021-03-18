Poker Powher Partners with World College Poker to Host Global Women’s Poker Tournament on PokerStars.net

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Poker Powher, a women-led company that teaches women to develop and build their skills through the game of poker, is pleased to celebrate Women’s History Month by hosting a free-to-play global women’s online poker tournament in conjunction with World College Poker, the leading provider of campus-based poker education and tournaments. The event will be played on the world’s leading online poker and free-to-play social gaming site, PokerStars.net.

The global poker tournament, open to all women over the age of 18, will take place on March 27, 2021, with the top nine players advancing to the final table to compete for exciting prizes that same day. Top prizes include a vacation package to Cancun provided by PLOQuickPro.com, one-on-one lessons with top poker pros Jonathan Little of PokerCoaching.com and World College Poker’s head coach Alex Fitzgerald, and a ladies-only poker night donated by Poker Powher.

Poker Powher is bringing leading female poker pros such as Melanie Weisner and Xuan Liu to the event to commentate and play with bounties on their heads. The tournament will also be streamed on YouTube and in advance of the event, Poker Powher and World College Poker will also host a poker 101 webinar on the World College Poker YouTube channel to prepare players for the competition.

Poker Powher was founded in 2020 to ‘flip the table’ on the male-dominated card game and empower women of all ages to become the leaders of tomorrow by helping them develop the strategy, risk assessment, discipline and resilience needed to succeed – both in the game of poker, and the game of life. Providing and supporting education for women further delivers Poker Powher’s mission to teach one million women to play the game.

"Poker Powher is committed to helping women stack their skills through teaching and practicing the game of poker,” said Managing Director and General Manager of Poker Powher, Erin Lydon. “This tournament will bring leading female poker pros and teachers to the table to inspire women everywhere to play this game-changing card game."

World College Poker runs free-to-play online poker tournaments geared toward college students. Poker Powher and World College Poker partnered to increase female college student participation in the game. Poker Powher is the exclusive provider of female-focused poker education via the World College Poker EDU website. Through 4, 8, and 12-week free lessons, Poker Powher prepares women to take their seat at the table and compete in the WCP tournaments.

“World College Poker is thrilled to work with Poker Powher to expand their reach globally with the upcoming tourney in honor of Women’s History Month,” said co-founder of WCP, Craig Tapscott. "Together, we can flip the table on this male-dominated game and inspire dedicated female players to leave their mark.”

Rebecca McAdam Willetts, Associate Director of Consumer Engagement and Public Relations at PokerStars added: “We are very passionate about empowering women in poker and bringing more women to the game, so we are excited to host this one-of-a-kind tournament on PokerStars.net and help pave the way for more women to get involved in the game. We have held numerous activities to shine a spotlight and celebrate our female community over the years including the launch of ‘Our Voices’ earlier this month, a female insights community for all women in poker to engage in discussion and give us feedback to help ensure the game is as inclusive and engaging as possible for every player. We know there’s an amazing community of women who love poker and we look forward to seeing everyone battling at the tables in conjunction with Poker Powher and World College Poker.”

To register for the event or poker 101 webinar, please visit: worldcollegepoker.com/registration.

To learn more about Poker Powher, visit pokerpowher.com and follow #pokerpowher on social media.

*PokerStars.net games are intended for individuals aged 18 and above for amusement purposes only. These games do not offer real money gambling or an opportunity to win real money. Practice and success at social games does not imply future success at real money gambling.

ABOUT POKER POWHER

POKER POWHER is a company led by women for women with the goal of teaching one million women how to play the game. Through a global network of clubs, tournaments and corporate events, Poker Powher utilizes gameplay to build confidence, challenge the status quo, learn strategy and assess risk. By empowering women with these skills, we can change the future for generations to come. To learn more about Poker Powher, please visit: pokerpowher.com/.

ABOUT WORLD COLLEGE POKER

World College Poker was created to cultivate an online community of college players who have both passion and intrigue for the game. Its ultimate mission is to elevate the college poker player’s experience and offer burgeoning players a launching pad to up their game, strut their stuff, and cement their name in poker history. Registration for the 2021 World College Poker Championship will open in April. The event will be hosted by PokerStars.net this coming summer. To learn more about World College Poker, please visit: worldcollegepoker.com.

ABOUT POKERSTARS

PokerStars operates the world’s most popular online poker sites, serving the global poker community. Since it launched in 2001, PokerStars has become the first choice of players all over the world, with more daily tournaments than anywhere else and with the best online security. More than 200 billion hands have been dealt on PokerStars, which is more than any other site. PokerStars is ultimately owned by Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE: FLTR; EURONEXT: FLTR). Play Responsibly! For more information on responsible gaming please visit our website at: pokerstars.com/about/responsible-gaming/.