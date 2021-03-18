Finance of America Companies CEO Patricia Cook Appears on CNBC’s “Mad Money With Jim Cramer”

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Finance of America Equity Capital LLC (“Finance of America” or the “Company”), an end-to-end lending and services platform, today announced that its CEO, Patricia Cook, appeared as a featured guest on CNBC’s “Mad Money with Jim Cramer” on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Ms. Cook discussed Finance of America’s plans to go public via merger with the special purpose acquisition company Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RPLA) and how the Company has built a highly differentiated, diversified lending platform that is capable of delivering cycle-resistant earnings. Click here to view the appearance.

About Finance of America Companies

Finance of America is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform. Product offerings include mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. In addition, Finance of America offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management capabilities to optimize distribution to investors. The Company is headquartered in Irving, TX, and is a portfolio company of the leading global asset manager, The Blackstone Group. On October 13, 2020, Finance of America entered into a business combination agreement with Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RPLA). Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company intends to change its name to Finance of America Companies Inc. and trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “FOA.” www.financeofamerica.com

About Replay Acquisition Corp.

Founded by Edmond Safra, Gregorio Werthein and Gerardo Werthein, Replay Acquisition Corp. is a NYSE-listed blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses on industries that we believe have favorable prospects and a high likelihood of generating strong risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders. These industries include consumer, telecommunications and technology, energy, infrastructure, financial services and real estate, among others. www.replayacquisition.com

Important Information About the Proposed Business Combination and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed business combination, a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Form S-4”) has been filed by Finance of America Companies Inc., a newly-formed holding company (“New Pubco”), with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that includes a proxy statement of Replay Acquisition that also constitutes a prospectus of New Pubco. Replay Acquisition, Finance of America and New Pubco urge investors, stockholders and other interested persons to read the Form S-4, including the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and documents incorporated by reference therein, as well as other documents filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed business combination, as these materials will contain important information about Finance of America, Replay Acquisition, and the proposed business combination. Such persons can also read Replay Acquisition’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, for a description of the security holdings of Replay Acquisition’s officers and directors and their respective interests as security holders in the consummation of the proposed business combination. Beginning on February 12, 2021, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus was first mailed to Replay Acquisition’s shareholders on January 28, 2021, seeking any required shareholder approval. Shareholders will also be able to obtain copies of such documents, without charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to: Replay Acquisition Corp., 767 Fifth Avenue, 46th Floor, New York, New York 10153, or info@replayacquisition.com.

Participants in the Solicitation

Replay Acquisition, Finance of America, New Pubco and their respective directors, executive officers and other members of their management and employees, under SEC rules, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of Replay Acquisition’s shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination. Investors and security holders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of Replay Acquisition’s directors and executive officers in Replay Acquisition’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, which was filed with the SEC on March 25, 2020. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of Replay Acquisition’s shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination is set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus for the proposed business combination. Information concerning the interests of Replay Acquisition’s and Finance of America’s participants in the solicitation, which may, in some cases, be different than those of Replay Acquisition’s and Finance of America’s equity holders generally, is set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed business combination.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Replay Acquisition’s and Finance of America’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Replay Acquisition’s and Finance of America’s expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the proposed business combination, the satisfaction or waiver of the closing conditions to the proposed business combination, and the timing of the completion of the proposed business combination.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially, and potentially adversely, from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Replay Acquisition’s and Finance of America’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the definitive transaction agreement (the “Agreement”); (2) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Replay Acquisition, New Pubco and/or Finance of America following the announcement of the Agreement and the transactions contemplated therein; (3) the inability to complete the proposed business combination, including due to failure to obtain approval of the shareholders of Replay Acquisition and Finance of America, certain regulatory approvals, or satisfy other conditions to closing in the Agreement; (4) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Agreement or could otherwise cause the transaction to fail to close; (5) the impact of COVID-19 on Finance of America’s business and/or the ability of the parties to complete the proposed business combination; (6) the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of New Pubco’s shares of common stock on the NYSE following the proposed business combination; (7) the risk that the proposed business combination disrupts current plans and operations as a result of the announcement and consummation of the proposed business combination; (8) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Finance of America to grow and manage growth profitably, and retain its key employees; (9) costs related to the proposed business combination; (10) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (11) the possibility that Finance of America, Replay Acquisition or New Pubco may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (12) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the final prospectus of Replay Acquisition for its initial public offering and the proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed business combination, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, and in Replay Acquisition’s other filings with the SEC. Each of Replay Acquisition, Finance of America and New Pubco cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning Replay Acquisition, Finance of America or New Pubco, the transactions described herein or other matters and attributable to Replay Acquisition, Finance of America, New Pubco or any person acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Each of Replay Acquisition, Finance of America and New Pubco cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Each of Replay Acquisition, Finance of America or New Pubco does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.