HOLLYWOOD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nickelodeon today put its own stamp on upfront season with a uniquely original brand immersion, The Nickelodeon Virtual Upfront Show: Bring Your Kids!--a specially produced live-action and animation presentation offering a co-viewing experience for clients and (their) kids alike. Literally told from a kids-eye point of view, the Upfront Show is a quick trip across the brand’s expansive universe, using its talent, characters and content to outline Nickelodeon’s strategy to: expand its reach across its own and third-party platforms; grow the footprint and influence of its global franchises; and launch its massive content pipeline--including its biggest animation slate ever--for the 2021-22 season and beyond.

“We’re applying our commitment to creating relatable characters and content to our upfront presentation so our partners can experience Nickelodeon exactly the way kids do, with surprise, humor and relevance,” said Brian Robbins, President, ViacomCBS Kids & Family. “The fragmentation across linear only accelerated these past 12 months, so this year’s format literally illustrates our strategy to marshal our global franchises, co-viewing strengths and our new content slate across all available platforms.”

Also providing a host of information and extended plans for each of its franchises, The Nickelodeon Virtual Upfront Show: Bring Your Kids! features full-episode sneak peeks of new series, and activities and prizing for adults and kids. The presentation, which begins as a video conference and then glitches into an alternate animated universe of surprise and informative fun, features appearances by: Brian Robbins, President, ViacomCBS Kids & Family; Jo Ann Ross, President and Chief Advertising Revenue Officer, ViacomCBS Domestic Advertising Sales; Pam Kaufman, President, ViacomCBS Consumer Products; Nick stars from iCarly (Miranda Cosgrove); Unfiltered (Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, Lex Lumpkin), Side Hustle (Jules LeBlanc, Jayden Bartels, Isaiah Crews), Danger Force (Terrence Little Gardenhigh) and Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan (Young Dylan); Asher Bishop, voice of Lincoln Loud from top-rated The Loud House; and Evan, the bridge troll from the forthcoming The Barbarian and the Troll.

The Nickelodeon Virtual Upfront Show: Bring Your Kids! outlines Nickelodeon’s commitment to expand its reach through investment in and production of content for every key platform that is important to kids, including: linear, where Nick dominates the top 10 across every kids’ demo; Paramount+, which houses 7,000+ episodes of Nick’s library and a growing slate of all-new original shows; Pluto TV, which programs Nick content across its kids’ channels; YouTube, with five new Nick channels launched this year; and SVOD, where viewers can sample key content offerings.

Added Robbins: “While linear is still the largest reach vehicle for kids and our ubiquity there remains strong, our strategy to have Nick content across platforms outside of our own allows us to meet kids wherever they are, fill their increasing demand for more content, and ultimately bring them back to our brand for more.”

Nickelodeon is also growing the power of its iconic global franchises--including SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Blue’s Clues, Rugrats and Star Trek: Prodigy--further across linear, digital, theatrical films, games, stage productions and also consumer products for every age and in every aisle around the world.

For its 2021-22 season, Nick’s slate is filled with co-viewing opportunities and includes its largest animation lineup in its history, multiple theatrical movies, new live-action series and live appointment-viewing TV events.

Details of Nickelodeon’s New 2021-22 Content Slate:

Animation:

Nickelodeon has doubled down on original animation, with its Burbank-based Animation Studio helmed by Animation President Ramsey Naito hiring over 500 people in the last year alone, and putting over 50 projects in development across series, Studio business and theatricals. Nick’s new content slate teed up for this season includes 15 new preschool and kids’ series.

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years (available now on Paramount+; premieres September 2021 on Nickelodeon) – This CG-animated prequel marks the first-ever SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff and follows 10-year-old SpongeBob SquarePants and his pals during summer sleepaway camp where they spend their time building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest. Nick has picked up an additional 13 episodes of the series, bring the total season one order to 26.

(available now on Paramount+; premieres September 2021 on Nickelodeon) – This CG-animated prequel marks the first-ever spinoff and follows 10-year-old SpongeBob SquarePants and his pals during summer sleepaway camp where they spend their time building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest. Nick has picked up an additional 13 episodes of the series, bring the total season one order to 26. Rugrats (premieres spring 2021 on Paramount+, followed by a later premiere on Nickelodeon) – This reimagining of Nick’s iconic ‘90s hit will reunite members of the original voice cast and follow the iconic crew of toddlers--Tommy Pickles, Chuckie Finster, Angelica Pickles, Susie Carmichael, and twins Phil and Lil DeVille--throughout their day-to-day lives that become adventures in their minds.

The Patrick Star Show (premieres July 2021 on Nickelodeon) – The second spinoff of the number-one animated series SpongeBob SquarePants is a family sitcom starring Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke) and the rest of his family, as they are constantly disrupted by Patrick’s wild whims and surreal imagination.

Middlemost Post (premieres July 2021 on Nickelodeon) – Combining quirky characters with hilarious adventures and unwavering friendship, this 2D-animated series follows Parker, a former rain cloud; Angus, a brawny mailman; and Russell, their magical pet walrus, as they deliver packages to the unusual inhabitants of Mount Middlemost.

Big Nate (premieres September 2021 on Nickelodeon) – Based on the best-selling children’s books, written and drawn by acclaimed author and cartoonist Lincoln Peirce, this new TV series will feature brand-new original storylines centered on Nate, a precocious 11-year-old boy, and his mischievous shenanigans that usually result in disaster, detention or both.

The Smurfs TV series (premieres October 2021 on Nickelodeon) – Based on the iconic property and in partnership with LAFIG Belgium and IMPS, The Smurfs is a brand-new original CG-animated TV series following Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy, Hefty, Clumsy and others, on all-new adventures, packed with humor, heart and high-stakes action.

Star Trek: Prodigy (premieres 2021 on Paramount+) – An expansion of the Star Trek Universe, the new CG-animated series follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future. Star Trek: Prodigy is from CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ new animation arm; Nickelodeon Animation Studio; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Monster High TV series (premieres 2022 on Nickelodeon) – Mattel, Inc. and Nickelodeon are producing a brand-new animated series based on Monster High, the iconic franchise about the children of famous monsters and creatures. The series, which will be available globally across Nickelodeon platforms, follows fan-favorite characters Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, and Frankie Stein as they navigate the hilarity of high school in the hallowed halls of Monster High.

Transformers (premieres 2022 on Nickelodeon) – Based on Hasbro’s iconic global property, the original animated series co-produced by Nickelodeon and Hasbro’s entertainment studio eOne will follow a new species of Transformers who must find their place and purpose among Autobots, Decepticons, and the human family that adopts them.

**NEW** ZJ Sparkleton (working title, premieres 2022 on Nickelodeon) – This buddy comedy, produced by Nelvana, follows quirky 10-year-old vlogger Ruby and her space alien best friend ZJ Sparkleton. Along with their pal Earl, a talking con-man squirrel, Ruby teaches ZJ about her version of Earth, while ZJ learns to control his unpredictable powers.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (theatrical release in 2023) – Nickelodeon and award-winning Point Grey Pictures’ (Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver) are in production on an all-new CG-animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theatrical motion picture, distributed by Paramount Pictures.

Avatar Studios – Nickelodeon Animation Studio’s new division, helmed by original creators and co-chief creative officers Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, will create original content spanning animated series and movies based on the beloved world of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra. The Studio’s output will bow on platforms including Paramount+, ViacomCBS’ subscription video on-demand service; on Nickelodeon’s own linear and digital platforms; as well as on third-party platforms and in theaters. The first project, an animated theatrical film, is set to begin production later this year.

Preschool:

Nickelodeon’s power in creating content for Kids 2-5 has moved from strength to strength, with its Nick Jr. channel growing over the last year into the number-two position on all kids’ TV, second only to Nickelodeon itself. The new season features more of Nickelodeon’s biggest hits, plus brand-new titles based on some of the most popular preschool characters ever.

Baby Shark’s Big Show! (premieres March 26, 2021 on Nickelodeon) – Based on the world-famous pop culture phenomenon, this brand-new series centers on Baby Shark and his best friend William as they journey on fun-filled comedic adventures in their community of Carnivore Cove, make new friends and sing original catchy tunes along the way. Baby Shark’s Big Show! is co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio and SmartStudy, the global entertainment company behind the beloved children’s brand Pinkfong.

PAW Patrol: The Movie (premieres August 20, 2021 in theatres) – A Spin Master Entertainment production in association with Nickelodeon Movies, this major motion picture animated feature film is based on the award-winning preschool series PAW Patrol and will be distributed by Paramount Pictures.

The Tiny Chef Show (working title; premieres 2022 on Nickelodeon) – Herbivore social media sensation The Tiny Chef is bringing his culinary adventures to Nickelodeon in a brand-new series, produced in association with Imagine Kids+Family, Tiny Chef Productions, and Nickelodeon Animation Studio, that will follow the talented chef as he whips up tasty ‘weshipees’ and the world’s tiniest plant-based dishes from his tree-stump home.

**NEW** The Hamster Show (working title; premieres 2022 on Nickelodeon) – This series, produced by Nelvana, follows a motley crew of hamsters, the heroic protectors of their 8-year-old owner Harry, who they mistake as their King and beloved ruler of their elaborate colorful-tubed kingdom.

Nickelodeon is also doubling down on its preschool slate with renewals of top hits from its powerhouse portfolio--Santiago of the Seas, the number-one preschool series across all TV year to date, for a second season (26 episodes); Blue’s Clues & You! for a fourth season (26 episodes); and PAW Patrol for season nine (26 episodes).

Live Action:

Drawing from the talents of a wide range of creators and up-and-coming stars, Nickelodeon is working with caliber talent ranging from Will Packer, Tyler Perry and Mike Mitchell behind the camera, to JoJo Siwa debuting in her first feature-length film.

Drama Club (available now on Nick App and Nick.com; premieres March 20, 2021 on Nickelodeon) – This mockumentary-style comedy that recently debuted follows a group of middle schoolers as they shine a light on the inner workings of their school’s overlooked drama club.

The Barbarian and the Troll (premieres April 2, 2021 on Nickelodeon) – This all-new live-action puppet comedy series follows Evan, a bridge troll in search of adventure, and Brendar, a fierce female warrior on a quest to defeat the evil demon who has imprisoned her brother.

iCarly (premieres summer 2021 on Paramount+) – Nickelodeon Studios and Awesomeness have started production on a new series based on the iconic iCarly. The new show picks up nearly 10 years after the original series ended, and finds Carly Shay, the original influencer, and her friends navigating work, love and their family in their twenties.

The J Team (premieres summer 2021) – Starring and executive produced by pop star and social media sensation JoJo Siwa, the 90-minute feature-length film from Awesomeness and Nick’s Live-Action Film Studio follows a young girl who is kicked out of her dance troupe and forced to rediscover what dance and friendship mean to her while finding her true “sparkle” in the process.

**NEW** That Girl Lay Lay (working title; premieres summer 2021 on Nickelodeon) – Teen sensation and hip-hop artist Alaya “That Girl Lay Lay” High stars in this new comedy series as Lay Lay, an avatar from a personal affirmation app that magically comes to life. The series follows Lay Lay and her best friend Sadie as they navigate life as teenagers and discover who they truly are. That Girl Lay Lay is produced by Will Packer Media (Little, Girls Trip, Ride Along, What Men Want), with Will Packer serving as executive producer.

**NEW** Warped! (premieres fall 2021 on Nickelodeon) – This new buddy comedy, from co-creators Kevin Kopelow & Heath Seifert (All That, Good Burger), follows Milo, the beloved head geek at popular comic book shop Warped!, who forms an unlikely alliance with his new quirky and excitable co-worker Ruby to create the world’s greatest graphic novel.

The Loud House: A Very Loud Christmas! live-action TV movie (working title; premieres November 2021 on Nickelodeon) – Production is set to begin in April on this original live-action holiday TV movie based on the Emmy Award-winning animated series, The Loud House. Casting is currently underway, with Wolfgang Schaeffer (Criminal Minds) tapped to play 11-year-old Lincoln Loud and Jahzir Bruno (The Witches) as Clyde McBride, Lincoln’s best friend.

Monster High live-action TV movie (premieres 2022 on Nickelodeon) – Mattel, Inc. and Nickelodeon are producing an original live-action TV movie musical based on Monster High, the iconic franchise about the children of famous monsters and creatures. The movie musical event, which marks the first time Monster High will be brought to life in live action, will be available on Nickelodeon platforms globally next year.

In an expansion of its hit live-action lineup, Nickelodeon has also renewed Danger Force, TV’s number-one live-action kids show with Kids 6-11, for a second season (26 episodes) and Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan for season two (20 episodes). The net has also ordered six additional episodes of buddy comedy Side Hustle, bringing the first season to 26 total episodes.

