Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2020.

“We closed out this important year for Hims & Hers on a high note, meeting or exceeding the expectations for 2020 performance in our roadshow this past fall, including 80% revenue growth year-over-year and improved gross margins,” said Andrew Dudum, CEO and co-founder of Hims & Hers. “We also made smart investments that set us up well to drive future growth in 2021 as we work to create the new front door to the healthcare system.”

Mr. Dudum continued, “During the fourth quarter, with the 2020 election and a particularly unique holiday season as the backdrop, we saw advertising rates spike, so we took deliberate and careful steps to manage our expenses in the fourth quarter, which led to moderate quarter-over-quarter sales growth while still exceeding our full-year 2020 revenue plan. These dynamics have normalized in the first quarter and we are seeing improved opportunities to invest in growth. We’ve started 2021 off strong and are raising our full year forecast accordingly. This is an organization built on solid fundamentals and favorable business characteristics and I’m incredibly confident in our ability to deliver on our vision of helping more people with a wider range of conditions access great, affordable care.”

As previously announced, on January 20, 2021, Hims, Inc. and Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (“OAC”) completed their merger (the “Merger”). Immediately following the Merger, OAC changed its name to Hims & Hers Health, Inc. and its Class A common stock and warrants were listed on the NYSE under the new trading symbols of “HIMS” and “HIMS WS,” respectively. As of January 31, 2021, Hims & Hers had approximately $340 million of cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments on the balance sheet and no debt outstanding.

Financial Highlights for Q1 through Q4 2020 Key Business Metrics (thousands, except AOV) Three Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 AOV $ 69 $ 67 $ 58 $ 52 Net Orders 579 582 572 546 Revenue ($ thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Online Revenue $ 40,091 $ 38,829 $ 33,284 $ 28,524 Wholesale Revenue 1,375 2,495 2,620 1,539 Total revenue $ 41,466 $ 41,324 $ 35,904 $ 30,063 Total revenue year-over-year growth 67 % 91 % 76 % 91 %

Quarterly Income Statement ($ thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Revenue $ 41,466 $ 41,324 $ 35,904 $ 30,063 Cost of revenue 9,574 10,047 10,242 9,444 Gross profit 31,892 31,277 25,662 20,619 Gross margin % 77 % 76 % 71 % 69 % Operating expenses: Marketing 19,314 15,102 11,800 12,773 Selling, general, and administrative 17,204 19,496 14,841 14,064 Total operating expenses 36,518 34,598 26,641 26,837 Loss from operations (4,626 ) (3,321 ) (979 ) (6,218 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense – – – (10 ) Other (expense) income, net (579 ) (2,519 ) 35 230 Loss before provision for income taxes (5,205 ) (5,840 ) (944 ) (5,998 ) Provision for income taxes (24 ) (31 ) (37 ) (35 ) Net loss $ (5,229 ) $ (5,871 ) $ (981 ) $ (6,033 )

Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation ($ thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Net loss $ (5,229 ) $ (5,871 ) $ (981 ) $ (6,033 ) Depreciation and amortization 365 300 212 180 Provision for income taxes 24 31 37 35 Interest income (50 ) (48 ) (108 ) (242 ) Interest expense – – – 10 Amortization of debt issuance costs 71 84 83 84 Stock based compensation 1,088 1,414 1,925 1,404 Change in fair value of warrant liability 624 2,527 21 (71 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,107 ) $ (1,563 ) $ 1,189 $ (4,633 )

Revenue was $41.5 million for the fourth quarter 2020 compared to $24.8 million for the fourth quarter 2019, an increase of 67% year-over-year. Revenue for the full year 2020 was $148.8 million compared to $82.6 million for the full year 2019, an increase of 80% year-over-year.

was $41.5 million for the fourth quarter 2020 compared to $24.8 million for the fourth quarter 2019, an increase of 67% year-over-year. Revenue for the full year 2020 was $148.8 million compared to $82.6 million for the full year 2019, an increase of 80% year-over-year. Net loss was $(5.2) million for the fourth quarter 2020 compared to $(12.4) million for the fourth quarter 2019. Net loss was $(18.1) million for the full year 2020 compared to $(72.1) million for the full year 2019.

was $(5.2) million for the fourth quarter 2020 compared to $(12.4) million for the fourth quarter 2019. Net loss was $(18.1) million for the full year 2020 compared to $(72.1) million for the full year 2019. Gross margin was 77% for the fourth quarter 2020 compared to 61% for the fourth quarter 2019. Gross margin was 74% for the full year 2020 compared to 54% for the full year 2019.

was 77% for the fourth quarter 2020 compared to 61% for the fourth quarter 2019. Gross margin was 74% for the full year 2020 compared to 54% for the full year 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $(3.1) million for the fourth quarter 2020 compared to $(11.9) million for the fourth quarter 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2020 was $(8.1) million compared to $(66.1) million for the full year 2019.

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, to net loss, its most comparable financial measure under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”), has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. Additional information about Adjusted EBITDA is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.

Financial Outlook

Hims & Hers provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations for revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure.

For the first-quarter 2021, we expect:

Revenue to be in the range of $48 million to $50 million.

Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $(9.5) million to $(11.5) million.

For the full-year 2021, we expect:

Revenue to be in the range of $195 million to $205 million.

Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $(35) million to $(45) million.

The guidance provided above constitutes forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” safe harbor section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

We have not reconciled forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, net loss, because we cannot predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain components of such reconciliations, including market-related assumptions that are not within our control, or others that may arise, without unreasonable effort. For these reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could materially impact the amount of future net loss. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional important information regarding Adjusted EBITDA.

Key Business Metrics

Average Order Value (“AOV”) is defined as Online Revenue divided by Net Orders (each as defined below).

“Net Orders” are defined as the number of online customer orders minus transactions related to refunds, credits, chargebacks, and other negative adjustments. Net Orders represent transactions made on our platform during a defined period of time and exclude revenue recognition adjustments recorded pursuant to U.S. GAAP.

“Online Revenue” represents the sales of products and services on our platform, net of refunds, credits, chargebacks and includes revenue recognition adjustments recorded pursuant to U.S. GAAP, primarily relating to deferred revenue and returns reserve.

“Wholesale Revenue” represents non-prescription product sales to retailers through wholesale purchasing agreements.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data, unaudited) December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,344 $ 22,647 Short-term investments 72,864 37,721 Inventory 3,543 4,217 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,404 5,022 Deferred transaction costs 3,929 – Total current assets 113,084 69,607 Restricted cash, noncurrent 1,006 150 Other long-term assets 4,607 2,313 Total assets $ 118,697 $ 72,070 Liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,066 $ 7,231 Accrued liabilities 4,984 2,026 Deferred revenue 1,272 753 Term loan, current – 1,515 Warrant liabilities 906 9,097 Total current liabilities 15,228 20,622 Deferred rent, noncurrent 381 – Total liabilities 15,609 20,622 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine equity: Redeemable convertible preferred stock – par value $0.000001; 211,924,602 and 192,870,448 shares authorized and 206,031,290 and 186,573,651 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; liquidation preference of $268,452 and $206,138 as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 249,962 186,741 Redeemable Class A common stock - par value $0.000001; nil and 1,627,132 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively – 4,500 Total mezzanine equity 249,962 191,241 Stockholders’ deficit: Common stock – Class A shares, par value $0.000001; 368,000,000 and 333,000,000 shares authorized and 101,606,862 and 98,563,353 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; Class F shares, par value $0.000001; 15,323,740 shares authorized, issued, and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019 – – Additional paid-in capital 24,429 13,383 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (11 ) 2 Accumulated deficit (171,292 ) (153,178 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (146,874 ) (139,793 ) Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders’ deficit $ 118,697 $ 72,070

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands, except share data, unaudited) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 148,757 $ 82,558 $ 41,466 $ 24,769 Cost of revenue 39,307 37,953 9,574 9,638 Gross profit 109,450 44,605 31,892 15,131 Gross margin % 74 % 54 % 77 % 61 % Operating expenses: Marketing 58,989 63,156 19,314 13,173 Selling, general, and administrative 65,605 55,863 17,204 15,492 Total operating expenses 124,594 119,019 36,518 28,665 Loss from operations (15,144 ) (74,414 ) (4,626 ) (13,534 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (10 ) (369 ) - (33 ) Other (expense) income, net (2,833 ) 2,809 (579 ) 1,234 Loss before provision for income taxes (17,987 ) (71,974 ) (5,205 ) (12,333 ) Provision for income taxes (127 ) (90 ) (24 ) (23 ) Net loss (18,114 ) (72,064 ) (5,229 ) (12,356 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income (13 ) 4 (1 ) 5 Total comprehensive loss $ (18,127 ) $ (72,060 ) $ (5,230 ) $ (12,351 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.94 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.16 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 78,047,120 76,545,970 79,311,940 76,747,377

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands, unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Operating activities Net loss $ (18,114 ) $ (72,064 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,057 260 Stock-based compensation 5,831 8,028 Change in fair value of warrant liability 3,101 (951 ) Loss on lease termination 754 – Amortization of debt issuance costs 322 70 Noncash other 384 (358 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Inventory 674 (522 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (645 ) (2,436 ) Other long-term assets 8 (755 ) Accounts payable 826 (6,075 ) Accrued liabilities 2,423 (276 ) Deferred revenue 519 212 Deferred rent 381 – Net cash used in operating activities (2,479 ) (74,867 ) Investing activities Purchases of investments (95,008 ) (42,012 ) Maturities of investments 47,990 4,500 Proceeds from sale of investments 11,550 – Investment in website development, internal-use software, and intangible assets (2,496 ) (1,479 ) Purchases of property, equipment, and intangible assets (1,737 ) (308 ) Net cash used in investing activities (39,701 ) (39,299 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock 52,034 102,793 Payments for issuance costs of redeemable convertible preferred stock (134 ) (227 ) Proceeds from exercise of Series C preferred stock warrants 29 – Proceeds from exercise of Class A common stock warrants 561 – Proceeds from exercise of vested and unvested stock options, net of repurchases of unvested shares 123 44 Borrowings of principal on term loan – 2,136 Repayments of principal on term loan (1,515 ) (9,051 ) Payments for debt issuance costs – (377 ) Payments for transaction costs (3,356 ) – Net cash provided by financing activities 47,742 95,318 Foreign currency effect on cash and cash equivalents (9 ) (5 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 5,553 (18,853 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 22,797 41,650 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of year $ 28,350 $ 22,797 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid for taxes $ 221 $ 139 Cash paid for interest $ 10 $ 361 Noncash investing and financing activities Exercise of preferred stock warrants $ 11,292 $ – Expiration of Class A common stock redemption right $ 4,500 $ – Redeemable Class A common stock reclassification $ – $ 4,500 Deferred transaction costs payable $ 573 $ – Warrants issued for debt issuance costs $ – $ 133 Vesting of early exercised stock options $ 31 $ 12

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to our financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we present Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, when taken together with the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measure, provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations, or outlook. We consider Adjusted EBITDA to be an important measure because it helps illustrate underlying trends in our business and our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis. We believe that the use of Adjusted EBITDA is helpful to our investors as it is a metric used by management in assessing the health of our business and our operating performance.

However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation is provided below for Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review net loss and the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted EBITDA is a key performance measure that our management uses to assess our operating performance. Because Adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure for business planning purposes. “Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as net loss before depreciation and amortization, provision for income taxes, interest income, interest expense, amortization of debt issuance costs, stock-based compensation, and change in fair value of warrant liability.