Cybersecurity Expert and Author of “Senior Cyber,” Scott Schober Featured on Impact Podcast

Cybersecurity authority and author of the new book, Senior Cyber, Scott Schober, is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation's leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Schober is the President and CEO of Berkeley Varitronics Systems, a 48-year-old, New Jersey-based provider of advanced, world-class wireless test and security solutions. He is the author of three best-selling security books: Hacked Again, Cybersecurity is Everybody’s Business, and now Senior Cyber.

On the show, Schober discussed the vulnerabilities of the senior generation to cyber criminals, why seniors are often targeted by cybercriminals and scammers, and what they can do to stay safe

“It was an honor to have Scott back on the Impact Podcast to discuss his career, share his wealth of knowledge on these critical topics and tell us about his important new book,” said Shegerian. “It’s vitally important for everyone to be aware of Scott’s suggestions regarding how to stay safe from the growing numbers of hackers out there today.”

“It was a pleasure being a guest on the Impact Podcast,” said Schober. “John Shegerian was brilliant – asking insightful questions, making for a lively discussion. I found his attention to detail and advanced research made me feel like I was talking to a close friend. His podcast lives up to its name and delivers an ‘Impact’ that all listeners will learn from.”

