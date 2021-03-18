Rasmussen University Announces New Corporate Alliance with the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association Central Florida Chapter

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rasmussen University, a regionally accredited private institution, today announced a new corporate alliance with the Florida Restaurant and Lodging (FRLA) Central Florida Chapter. This is Central Florida FRLA’s first alliance with a higher education institution. Central Florida FRLA members will have access to Rasmussen University’s more than 50 degree programs with a tuition grant as well as access to the University’s Start Strong Tuition savings to save up to an additional $6,000 on tuition and fees.

This corporate alliance provides career and educational opportunities to hospitality workers and employers struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In cities like Orlando, one of the largest tourism cities in the world, the hospitality industry is critical to fueling the state’s economy. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, there are 3.5 million fewer jobs in the leisure and hospitality nationwide industry than there were a year ago—pre-pandemic. While some employees have been able to return to work as restaurants and theme parks in Central Florida began opening back up, many hospitality workers are struggling to find work as the conference scene and business travel remain at a standstill.

“ For many in Central Florida, restaurant and hospitality work offers first-job, entry-level employment, but for others, it’s a lifelong career path. Right now, COVID-19 has many experiencing job loss or financial impacts and possibly struggling to figure out what to do next,” said Keri Burns, FRLA Central Florida Chapter regional director. “ As a result, some may be preparing for a new career or looking to broaden their skills to advance in their field when they return to work. Our alliance with Rasmussen University will allow individuals to invest in their futures, gain confidence and feel accomplished as they take their next step doing what they love.”

FRLA is Florida’s premier non-profit hospitality industry trade association with 10,000 members across the state. Central Florida FRLA’s more than 1,000 members include independent hoteliers and restaurateurs, household name franchises, theme parks and suppliers. The association’s mission is to protect, educate and promote Florida’s $111.7 billion hospitality industry, which represents 1.5 million employees.

“ Through this new corporate alliance, we’re thrilled to be able to offer FRLA Central Florida members education benefits, including tuition savings, to make furthering their education and advancing their skills that much easier,” said Jennifer Moorhead, department dean of the School of Business and General Education at Rasmussen University. “ This is their chance to advance their credentials with a university known for its innovative, career-focused and student-centered programs. Together with FRLA Central Florida, Rasmussen University can help members reach their goals and advance in their career as well as support employers in retaining high-value talent.”

Rasmussen University offers certificates and diplomas up to graduate degrees in seven areas of study. Its School of Business offers an array of online business programs, such as business management, marketing and finance, which focus on building a strong business foundation while helping students acquire the relevant program skills as well as transferrable skills, or soft skills, employers demand.

Rasmussen University is also a national leader in competency-based education (CBE). The University’s CBE programs, credit for prior learning and self-directed assessments empower students to work at a flexible place, giving them credit for what they know and help shorten the timeline to graduation.

For more information about what benefits the corporate alliance includes, please visit Rasmussen.edu/FRLA.

For more information about the FRLA Central Florida Chapter, please visit https://frla.org/chapters/central/.

ABOUT RASMUSSEN UNIVERSITY:

Rasmussen University is a regionally accredited private university dedicated to changing lives and the communities it serves through high-demand and flexible educational programs. As a pioneer in career-focused education since 1900, the University is defining a new generation of higher education that focuses on competency-based education, technology and transferrable skills. Rasmussen offers undergraduate and graduate programs online and in person at 23 campuses around the country. The University is designed to lift and support its students every step of the way, from their first credential to their last. Rasmussen is dedicated to global enrichment, serving the underserved and meeting the evolving needs of diverse students, communities and economies. Rasmussen encourages its students, faculty and staff to strive for academic excellence, community enrichment and service to the public good. For more information about Rasmussen University, please visit www.rasmussen.edu.

ABOUT FLORIDA RESTAURANT AND LODGING (FRLA):

The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (FRLA) is Florida’s premier non-profit hospitality industry trade association. Founded in 1946 as the Florida Restaurant Association, FRLA merged with the Florida Hotel and Motel Association in 2006. FRLA’s more than 10,000 members include independent hoteliers and restaurateurs, household name franchises, theme parks and suppliers. The association’s mission is to protect, educate and promote Florida’s $111.7 billion hospitality industry which represents 1.5 million employees. Dedicated to safeguarding the needs of the membership, FRLA provides legislative advocacy to ensure the voices of its members are heard and their interests are protected. The association offers regulatory compliance and food safety training through SafeStaff® and FRLA’s subsidiary, RCS Training. The FRLA Educational Foundation provides industry-developed, career-building high school programs throughout the state.