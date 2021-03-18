Bosma Honors Blinded Veterans Association as its 2021 Community Partner

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bosma today announced the Blinded Veterans Association (BVA) has received the organization’s 2021 Community Partner Award. Rooted in more than 100 years of history, Bosma is a nonprofit organization providing training and employment for people who are blind or visually impaired.

The 2021 Community Partner Award honors an organization for extraordinary collaboration to better the lives of people who are visually impaired. The award was presented at the annual Thomas C. Hasbrook Award event hosted by the Bosma Visionary Opportunities Foundation. The foundation is Bosma’s philanthropic arm and funds the organization’s life-changing programs for Hoosiers who are blind or visually impaired.

BVA is the nation’s only congressionally chartered veterans service organization created for veterans who are visually impaired. The organization was established to help veterans and their families meet and overcome the challenges of blindness. BVA continually strives to better the lives of all who served in the U.S. armed forces living with sight loss through expert advocacy, engaged membership, clear communication and peer inspired self-reliance.

BVA and Bosma have had a longstanding relationship. Last year, the two organizations worked together with legislators on Capitol Hill to pass legislation that protected thousands of jobs for veterans and other citizens with disabilities. Earlier this year, BVA announced its endorsement of Bosma Enterprises’ Good Works® Ice Melter. The endorsement acted as an extension of BVA’s commitment to sustaining a thriving, informed, patriotic and connected community.

Bosma Enterprises is the organization’s business entity. From contract packaging, warehousing and assembly to its Good Works® products, Bosma Enterprises helps socially responsible companies with a focus on supplier diversity expand their sourcing options with high-quality goods and services.

“The Blinded Veterans Association has been a committed partner who has helped to get the word out about not only the products but also the services available to Hoosier veterans with visual impairments,” said Bosma President and CEO Jeffrey Mittman. “Good Works Ice Melter is more than a great product. Each purchase contributes to supporting individuals with vision loss through meaningful employment and comprehensive rehabilitative programs.”

Bosma Enterprises’ line of Good Works products, including Ice Melter, are packed and shipped by the organization’s production employees, more than half of whom are blind or visually impaired. Sales of the products create employment for people with vision loss, who would otherwise face a 70% unemployment rate. Revenue also supports ongoing programs for people with vision loss.

