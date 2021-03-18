Soundstripe Teams with Justice Film Festival to Launch ‘More Than Music: Black Filmmaker Grants’

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Soundstripe, a leading provider of unlimited royalty-free music, stock video, and sound effects for use in videos, podcasts, and other media projects, has announced they are partnering with the Justice Film Festival to help empower the Black filmmaker community by launching More Than Music: Black Filmmaker Grants.

Black filmmakers in the U.S. are invited to submit short films (20 minutes max) they have in development and/or pre-production for a chance to win a $1,500 grant, a one-year subscription to Soundstripe Music & SFX, and be featured at the 9th Annual Justice Film Festival, the premier showcase for films that celebrate social justice and affirm the dignity of all people, which will be held November 10-13 at The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture in New York City. Two runners up will receive a $500 grant, a one-year subscription to Soundstripe Music, and have their finished films featured on Soundstripe and the Justice Film Festival’s social media platforms.

More Than Music: Black Filmmaker Grants is the latest expansion of Soundstripe’s More Than Music community initiative, which was created to establish authentic and meaningful relationships amongst creators through events, philanthropy, and the sharing of stories that need to be heard. It was inspired by Black History Month in February, which Soundstripe spent celebrating the multi-faceted contributions of Black Americans, engaging with stories of pain, sacrifice, and inspiring perseverance – both past and present.

“We’re excited to offer this opportunity to Black filmmakers and storytellers who have long been both underrepresented and misrepresented in American film,” said Jonathan Frazier, Creative Director at Soundstripe. “With so many incredible stories waiting to be told, we’re excited to work with the Justice Film Festival to give those stories and their creators as large a voice as possible.”

“Supporting Black and other underrepresented filmmakers has always been part of the Justice Film Festival mission,” said Andy Peterson, Director and Founder of the Justice Film Festival. “Through this partnership with Soundstripe, we are creating a platform to lift these voices even higher and shine a light on important stories connected to racial justice.”

Submissions for the grant program are open now through March 21 at 11:59 CT. For more information or to submit, visit https://filmfreeway.com/MoreThanMusic.

For more information on Soundstripe, visit soundstripe.com.

About Justice Film Festival

Justice Film Festival is the premier showcase for films that celebrate social justice and affirm the dignity of all people. Since 2013, JFF has been dedicated to creating a platform for redemptive stories of marginalized people and ecosystems bravely overcoming challenges and bringing hope, compassion and light to a world in need of inspiration. Our annual film festival takes place in New York City at the Sheen Center for Thought & Culture.

About Soundstripe

Soundstripe is one of the industry’s fastest growing providers of unlimited, royalty-free music, stock video, and sound effects for use in videos, podcasts, and other media projects. It is driven by a unique subscription model that lets content creators pay a fee for usage of all the media in Soundstripe’s catalog, with a la carte licenses also available. This approach has led to over 6 million licenses being issued for tens of thousands of customers in over 140 countries since Soundstripe’s inception in 2016.

The company is based in Nashville and was named to the Top 100 of the 2020 Inc. 5000 list, cementing its place as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. It was selected for The Tennessean’s Top Workplaces list in both 2019 and 2020, winning special awards for Values and Best in Leadership for co-founders Travis Terrell, Micah Sannan, and Trevor Hinesley. Soundstripe also won the Game-Changing Startup award in the Entertainment, Sports, and Media category at The Nashville Entrepreneur Center’s 2019 NEXT Awards, and was named one of the city’s Top 10 startup cultures by Powderkeg. For more information, visit soundstripe.com.