Mytheresa and Kibo: A Partnership That Caters to the Varied Needs of Global Luxury Online Customers

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kibo, the leader in unified commerce, announced today that luxury fashion online retailer Mytheresa achieved an uplift in add-to-cart rates, reduced mobile bounce rates, significantly increased newsletter signups, and improved conversion rates in China. Since 2016, Mytheresa has leveraged Kibo's testing and personalization capabilities to improve conversion rates and personalize content to cater to different market needs around the world. Through a close collaboration with Kibo, Mytheresa can easily deliver personalized experiences for their global luxury client base.

“We needed a partner that would make it easy for us to deliver unique and personalized experiences for our customers around the globe. Kibo Personalization has helped us across both of these goals with excellent customer service and an intuitive platform that our marketing teams can use with ease,” said Sebastian Dietzmann, COO & Managing Director of Mytheresa.

Mytheresa knew they needed a data-centric approach in their personalization efforts in order to offer the world's most coveted luxury fashion designers to a customer base in 133 countries and eight different languages. The collaboration with Kibo streamlined the testing and personalization strategy across markets with a clear focus on speed of implementation, testing capabilities and customer insights generation. Simultaneously Kibo helped implement different workflows without halting the flawless and smooth customer experience, which is a core value at Mytheresa.

“Mytheresa is a global online leader in the luxury segment with a high bar for quality experiences on their site. Both their designer brand partners and their customers need to have a frictionless experience working with Mytheresa, and we are excited to be part of their personalization strategy to achieve that goal,” said Brian Wilson, Chief Operating Officer at Kibo.

About Kibo

Kibo is the only extensible, unified commerce platform that delivers personalized, omnichannel experiences. The platform combines AI-driven personalization from industry leaders Monetate and Certona, omnichannel commerce, and enterprise-grade order management. Global clients like Office Depot, Taco Bell, and Patagonia rely on Kibo's API-first, microservices-based architecture to support a wide range of commerce strategies, including headless commerce, that meet high growth goals and deliver on customer expectations at a manageable cost of ownership.

About Mytheresa

Mytheresa (www.mytheresa.com) is one of the leading global luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. Mytheresa was launched in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. The highly curated offer focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. Mytheresa’s unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations. In FY 2020 Mytheresa reported net sales of 449 million Euro and shipped to 133 countries.