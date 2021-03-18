Fabletics Announces 2021 Retail Store Expansion

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fabletics today announced it will open 24 new store locations across the U.S. in 2021 as part of a retail expansion strategy that will grow the brand’s total brick-and-mortar presence in the United States to 74 locations by end of year. Building on another year of robust growth, the new stores will bring Fabletics and the brand’s growing wellness and fitness experiences even closer to its more than 2 million VIP member community.

“We feel great about the return of retail,” said Adam Goldenberg, CEO and Co-Founder, Fabletics. “Our members have missed the in-store experience and we’ve found they are eager to return. Personalized experiences that make in-store worth the visit are more important than ever and that’s exactly what we’re bringing to new communities this year.”

The expansion kicked off this month with the relocation and redesign of the brand’s Mall of America location in Bloomington, MN. New stores slated to open in 2021 include locations such as: Durham, NC; The Woodlands, TX; Birmingham, AL; Bethesda, MD; Troy, MI; Leawood, KS; Roseville, VA, Tyson’s Corner, VA; Lone Tree, CO; Portland, OR; Scottsdale, AZ; Rancho Cucamonga, CA; Los Cerritos, CA; Newport Beach, CA; Burlington, MA; Fort Worth, TX; West Des Moines, IA; and Richmond, VA.

Since first expanding beyond its digital roots in 2015, Fabletics has become known for its technology-driven approach to delivering a true omnichannel experience. All new locations will be equipped with the brand’s proprietary OmniShop technology that seamlessly links online and offline activity for members and associates, creating a unique and frictionless shopping environment. The technology enables sales associates to deliver a personalized touch informed by member preferences, all at their fingertips through custom handheld POS systems. By leveraging this access to actionable customer insights in real time, Fabletics has mastered the ability to analyze in-store shopping behavior, make any necessary adjustments, and apply that real-time feedback to the brand’s overall operations.

Select stores will introduce a new innovative shopping experience through the debut of Fabletics’ “Legging Finder” interactive tool. On touch screens in stores, members and guests will be able to answer a simple quiz to learn which Fabletics legging styles best suit their needs and preferences.

Stores opening this year will also include connected fitness boutiques as part of the brand’s ongoing collaboration with Hydrow, the immersive at-home rowing machine. Trained sales associates offer in-store demos to members and guests, providing insight into the workout and unique perks for Fabletics 2 million+ VIP members, such as members-only pricing on apparel and accessories, early access to new capsules and on-demand fitness content through the new Fabletics FIT app.

The growing fleet of stores deepens the Fabletics experience with new social features. Select locations will be equipped with large video installations and touchscreen technology where members can view Fabletics products on real people to get an idea of both fit and functionality. This feature is currently being enhanced as an interactive tool, where customers and brand ambassadors will soon be able to post their own photos and connect with the Fabletics community through social media.

