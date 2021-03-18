YASH Partners with SOLTIUS Indonesia to bring world-class Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Solutions to the Indonesian Market

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YASH Technologies, a leading global technology services, and outsourcing provider, announced a strategic partnership with Soltius Indonesia, a highly regarded IT business solutions provider in Indonesia. This partnership would enable YASH and Soltius Indonesia to jointly deliver transformative SAP Digital Supply Chain (DSC) solutions and associated services to organizations in the region, especially in the areas of IBP (Integrated Business Planning), IAM (Integrated Asset Management), DRCM (Digital R C M), Industry 4.0 and EHS (Environmental Health and Safety).

"We are delighted to partner with Soltius Indonesia, one of the reputed technology service providers in Indonesia. The partnership will focus on helping our joint customers reimagine and transform their global supply chains and become resilient by taking advantage of the SAP Digital Supply Chain Solution suite," said Siddhartha Bose, VP Asia Pacific, YASH Technologies. He added, " Combining YASH expertise in predictive analytics, automation, and IoT with Soltius Indonesia's market presence in the region with the SAP services capabilities of both companies; we will enable Indonesian organizations to realize business value from their SAP DSC deployments."

YASH enables enterprise procurement and supply chain teams to drive efficiencies, operational resilience, higher performance, and business impact with its vast global experience. Soltius believes this collaboration would accelerate the time to value for Indonesian companies who plan to embark on their digital supply chain journey. With this partnership, YASH and Soltius Indonesia would harness their best-in-class methodologies and process consulting capabilities to streamline supply chain processes, drive business performance, and cost optimization.

Announcing the partnership, Andreas Gunadi, Director of Soltius Indonesia, said, "We are excited to partner with Yash Technologies, a global SAP service provider with a strong footprint in the digital supply chain area. They bring SAP Qualified pre-configured packaged solutions and rich implementation experiences across US, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East."

About YASH Technologies

YASH Technologies focuses on enabling its customers to succeed and drive end-to-end Digital Transformation throughout their enterprise. As a leading system integrator and outsourcing partner for large and fast-growing global clients, YASH combines operational and IT technology with flexible business models to enable value-driven innovation. YASH's customer-centric engagement framework integrates strong domain expertise and consulting capabilities with proprietary methodologies to provision digital, application, and infrastructure services. Headquartered in the US, with delivery and sales centers globally, YASH serves its customers across six continents. YASH is CMMI DEV V2.0 Level 5 & an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, and ISO 20000:2011 certified organization. For more information, please visit www.yash.com or email info@yash.com

About Soltius Indonesia

Soltius Indonesia is SAP Platinum partner in Indonesia and part of Metrodata Electronics, Tbk. Soltius provides end-to-end SAP services from Strategic Consulting, Implementation, and Support for its customers in Indonesia and the region. Soltius Indonesia is also a member of UnitedVAR.