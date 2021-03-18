Speare Memorial Hospital Returns to MEDITECH with Expanse Signing

WESTWOOD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--When comparing EHR vendors to replace its current system, Speare Memorial Hospital (Plymouth, NH) prioritized both advanced technology and financial responsibility, which ultimately led them back to MEDITECH. By signing for MEDITECH as a Service (MaaS) — MEDITECH’s subscription-based offering — Speare Memorial will now have full access to MEDITECH’s web-based EHR platform, Expanse, along with the support of a familiar and trusted partner.

Speare Memorial Hospital was a longtime MEDITECH MAGIC customer when they joined a group of healthcare organizations to share IT resources, which included moving to a different EHR. When the group disbanded, Speare Memorial Hospital set out to find a new platform to meet their guiding principles of: integration (clinical and business operations), costs, ease of use, patient experience, quality outcomes, and data analytics. Following a thorough evaluation, MEDITECH Expanse came out on top across all categories.

“We had a large cross-section of staff involved in the EHR selection process, many of whom had prior experience with MEDITECH. In the end, they were impressed by just how far MEDITECH has come with Expanse, and determined that it would best meet our current needs as well as help us adapt to evolving health care trends,” said Travis Boucher, Chief Financial Officer at Speare Memorial Hospital.

“We know we will be able to leverage this system to reach our future goals, using telehealth and population health.”

When the hospital goes LIVE in 2022, they will have access to a single integrated EHR across their acute care and ambulatory practices, as well as MEDITECH’s latest Expanse Oncology and Labor and Delivery solutions.

“Our physicians and nurses are looking forward to the mobile technology and personalized web-based workflows,” said Boucher. “We are also excited to offer our patients access to self-scheduling, pre-registration, self-check in, and virtual visits through the patient portal.”

As a Critical Access Hospital located in central New Hampshire, Speare Memorial also needed a system that didn’t break the bank or require a large IT department investment. With MaaS, they could access a Best in KLAS EHR with reduced infrastructure. And the solid relationship that already existed between Speare Memorial and MEDITECH instilled confidence in the EHR vendor’s customer service support and training programs.

“The return of Speare Memorial Hospital as a customer is particularly meaningful to us, as it speaks to the evolution of MEDITECH as a company, the growth of our products, and our ability to meet the needs of all types of healthcare organizations,” said MEDITECH Executive Vice President Helen Waters. “We are excited to be taking this next step together.”

Learn more about MEDITECH Expanse, and why the platform was recently awarded Best in KLAS in 3 key categories, a Top Performer in two others, and is quickly closing in on Best Overall Software Suite.

