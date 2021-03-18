o9 Announces Strategic Partnership With Chainalytics

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9 Solutions, a premier AI-driven integrated planning and operations solution provider, and Chainalytics, a recognized global leader in supply chain consulting and analytics, have formally partnered to deliver end-to-end integrated planning and operations capabilities in Europe. The partnership strengthens the position of the European customers of o9 and Chainalytics in their digital transformation process.

o9 and Chainalytics are already supporting customers by demonstrating how to digitize their end-to-end planning capabilities while providing big data analytics for a wide variety of applications. Together they will continue to expand in delivering these solutions to customers cross-industry in various European geographies.

Customers across a wide variety of industries globally already benefit from o9 Solutions’ ability to execute and deliver value across complex supply chains. o9’s alliance with Chainalytics further solidifies o9’s European footprint and its promise to provide impactful solutions. Chainalytics has trained and certified a growing number of employees on o9’s platform to deliver projects in a fast and agile manner.

“o9 Solutions and Chainalytics are visionary leaders in their field, supporting customers to drive the digital transformation of integrated planning and operations capabilities and delivering significant value for our customers. These capabilities are a must-have for any company to compete in the digital age of business,” said Chakri Gottemukkala, CEO of o9 Solutions.

“Getting more value out of today’s supply chain requires that companies translate their business strategy into a supply chain strategy effectively. We believe that digitization of end-to-end planning capabilities is a key step in successfully implementing that supply chain strategy. A flexible platform that can adjust to business circumstances is a must,” said Erik Diks, Managing Director, Europe at Chainalytics. “The ability of the o9 platform to digitize the end-to-end supply chain with its true end-to-end digital twin is unique. The cloud-nativeness combined with the enterprise knowledge graph and Hadoop/Hive integration allows big organizations to run planning and analytics at scale with amazing performance.”

About o9 Solutions

o9 Solutions is the premier AI-powered platform for driving digital transformations of integrated planning and operations capabilities. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or managing P&L, any process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces, and cloud-based delivery—into one platform.

About Chainalytics

For 20 years and counting, Chainalytics has been the leader in data-driven supply chain transformations. Our consultants – some of the brightest minds in supply chain – work side by side with our clients to fulfill this unwavering mission: To maximize the value of supply chains to the enterprise. Using one-of-a-kind tools and approaches like digital assets and managed analytics services, we consistently deliver actionable insights and measurable outcomes to our clients. With locations throughout North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Chainalytics serves companies wherever their business finds them, anywhere on the planet. Learn more about us and our team at chainalytics.com.