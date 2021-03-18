EVBox Group Partners With Energy Solutions Provider Aetna Corp. to Expand Electric Vehicle Charging in New England, Mid-Atlantic and Beyond

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Electrical services and energy solutions provider Aetna Corp. and global electric vehicle charging solutions company EVBox Group today announced a strategic partnership to help grow EV charging infrastructure in the United States, with a focus on New England and the Mid-Atlantic states — an area Aetna Corp. has served for more than 90 years. Aetna’s expertise in serving retail, hospitality and grocery establishments is expected to play a key role in delivering EV charging to drivers in the places they visit most.

“ There has never been a better time for businesses to invest in EV charging, and we are pleased we can now offer EVBox charging solutions to our customers. The electric vehicle industry is growing at a rate of 40% year-over-year. Favorable government policies and support through tax credits, utility rebates and incentives make it more affordable than ever. Companies can help accelerate society’s shift to a cleaner mobility future while also realizing business benefits, such as increased traffic and revenue.” – Chris Angelou, vice president of sales and marketing at Aetna Corp.

While Aetna Corp. has been offering EV charging services since 2017, it is adding EVBox Group to its offerings because of the company’s flexible and scalable approach and the fact that all EVBox products are Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) compliant. This allows Aetna Corp. to build customized charging options for its customers and ensure the hardware it sells is future-proof. EVBox Group’s wide range of AC and fast-charging DC hardware options means there is an EV charging solution for every need.

“ Aetna Corp.’s expertise in retail and hospitality segments, together with its long history of serving the New England and Mid-Atlantic regions, has the potential to expand and deliver EV charging to tens of thousands more drivers each year. By prioritizing charging solutions with open standards, they are also giving business owners the confidence they need to meet the nation’s rising demand for accessible and readily-available EV charging.” – Kristof Vereenooghe, CEO of EVBox Group.

Aetna Corp. believes retailers and hospitality companies that have already installed EV charging are enjoying the benefits of attracting new customers and as a result, increasing sales. EV charging also helps their customers establish sustainability leadership and stand out from their competition.

In addition to its regional focus, Aetna Corp. offers EV charging services at a national level through its network of installers and provides solutions beyond retail and hospitality for workplace, fleets, multi-family and municipality sectors. The company will also support EVBox Group and its customers by serving as a Field Service partner, performing preventive and corrective maintenance on EVBox stations from Maine to Virginia.

Aetna Corp.’s extensive network of local technicians and energy services experts are available to help businesses plan for their EV futures so they can welcome more customers looking to charge up throughout their day. Companies can schedule a consultation by visiting the Aetna Corp. website. To learn more about EVBox charging solutions, visit www.EVBox.com.

About Aetna Corp.

Aetna Corp. is a national electrical services and energy solutions provider headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Its forward-thinking perspective combined with over 90 years of experience makes Aetna Corp. one of the most reputable companies in the industry. Aetna Corp. provides turnkey EV charging, efficient interior and exterior lighting solutions, electrical construction and specialty project services. Visit www.aetnacorp.com to learn more.

About EVBox Group

Founded in 2010, EVBox Group empowers forward-thinking businesses to build a sustainable future by providing flexible and scalable electric vehicle charging solutions. With its extensive portfolio of commercial and ultra-fast EVBox charging stations, as well as scalable charging management software engineered by Everon, EVBox Group ensures that electric mobility is accessible to everyone.

EVBox Group is a leader in R&D, with facilities across Europe and North America developing groundbreaking electric vehicle charging technology. With offices across the globe, including Amsterdam, Bordeaux, Munich and Chicago, and strong foundations in dozens of markets, EVBox Group is working to shape a sustainable future of transportation.

In 2021, EVBox Group will become a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange via a business combination with TPG Pace Beneficial Finance (NYSE: TPGY) and initial investors BlackRock, Inclusive Capital, Neuberger Berman Funds, and Wellington Management. Visit www.EVBox.com to learn more.