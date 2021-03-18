Pagani Huayra R - Sculpted in Performance

SAN CESARIO SUL PANARO, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On the wings of a wind that blows ever-stronger, the Huayra R is released to express its full character in total freedom. Pure, passionate, mighty and captivating, it knows no limits. The new track-focused Hypercar from Pagani combines the highest level of automotive engineering and aerodynamic know-how with unprecedented aesthetic sensitivity in an exercise of style that represents the full expression of Pagani Automobili’s technological development.

“In 2008 we were working on the Huayra, a very challenging and demanding project from an engineering and stylistic point of view. After so many years, I felt an overwhelming desire for freedom and that’s how the Zonda R came about, a track car free from constraints and regulations. Beautiful, high-performing and safe, the Huayra R, just like the Zonda R, is the freest, most extreme and performance-oriented Pagani car of all time.”

– Horacio Pagani

The Huayra R is a celebration of passion - an extreme, untamed car, developed free from rules except for safety, with the sole aim of offering uncompromising performance. But first and foremost, it was designed to excite.

– TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS –

ENGINE: Pagani V12-R - 6.0 litres – naturally aspirated 12-cylinder V

POWER: 850 HP (625 kW) at 8250 rpm

TORQUE: 750 Nm from 5500 to 8300 rpm

TRANSMISSION: Rear-wheel Drive

GEARBOX: 6-speed sequential, non-synchronized dog ring gearbox

BRAKES: Brembo CCM-R ventilated discs: Front 410x38 mm with monolithic 6-piston calipers; Rear 390x34 mm with monolithic 6-piston calipers

WHEELS: APP forged monolithic aluminum alloy: Front 19 inches; Rear 19 inches

TYRES: Pirelli P Zero slick version - Dry and Wet: Front 275/675 R19; Rear 325/705 R19

SUSPENSION: Forged aluminum alloy independent double wishbone with helical springs and electronically controlled shock absorbers

CHASSIS: Monocoque in Pagani Carbo-Titanium HP62 G2 and Carbo-Triax HP62 with front and rear tubular subframes in CrMo alloy steel

DRY WEIGHT: 1050 Kg (2314 lb)

The full version (English) of the Huayra R press release can be found here: Download link

Extra renderings and videos can be found here: Download link

Unzip password: PaGaNiV12_2021