Capture 3D Introduces the GOM ScanCobot— An Easy Entry into Metrology-Grade Automated 3D Scanning

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capture 3D, the leading provider of innovative 3D measurement solutions and the official U.S. partner for GOM GmbH, a ZEISS company, today announced the GOM ScanCobot— a mobile automated 3D scanning system that integrates with GOM’s blue light 3D scanners ATOS Q and ATOS Core. With support from GOM’s intelligent software, users can create efficient automation routines that produce precise, accurate, and repeatable measurement results without any prior knowledge about robotics programming required.

Providing an affordable solution to automation investment, the GOM ScanCobot makes advanced technology accessible to companies of all sizes, providing a gateway to Digital Twin, digital engineering, rapid manufacturing, Quality 4.0, and automation strategies.

“It’s always been our mission to serve the entire manufacturing community. We’re proud to offer this automated solution for everyone— because we believe everyone should have access to quality,” said CEO Rick White.

The GOM ScanCobot joins Capture 3D’s family of automated 3D measurement solutions that use non-contact blue light technology to collect millions of accurate 3D coordinate points per quick scan. As a complete solution, the system includes a motorized rotation table, a high-end PC for rapid 3D data processing, and intelligent software for 3D scanning, inspection, and automation. For current ATOS Q or ATOS Core users interested in robotic integration, the system makes a simple automation upgrade. With dimensions of 975 mm × 755 mm and a working height of 1,000 mm, the measuring station fits in small spaces, and its installed wheels make it easy to transport from one location to the next, creating flexibility in where measurement can occur.

The GOM ScanCobot comes equipped with the current GOM Software for parametric dimensional inspection and includes the Virtual Measuring Room (VMR) add-on and the Kiosk Interface for quick offline and online programming. GOM Software accelerates measurement by automatically performing measurement planning, digitization, and inspection all at once. The robot and software work together to find measurement positions while simultaneously learning optimal movements, creating an easy-to-operate intelligent, guided user interface on a single straightforward platform.

With the ability to automatically inspect and digitize parts with a weight up to 50 kg, a diameter of up to 500 mm, and a height of a maximum of 500 mm, the GOM ScanCobot is ideal for efficiency in quality control of small to medium-sized parts, including plastics, metal, and casting. The combination of the GOM ScanCobot and the proven ATOS performance results in fast fringe projection, data processing, high throughput, and a design ideal for industrial use, making it a reliable and easy entry into automated inspections.

The GOM ScanCobot is available now through Capture 3D. The live stream event for the launch of the GOM ScanCobot is Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. PDT. To register now, click here.

About Capture 3D, Inc.

Capture 3D is the leading provider of innovative 3D measurement solutions in the United States, helping companies solve engineering challenges, save time, minimize costs, and improve their overall time to market strategy. As the official U.S. partner of GOM GmbH, a ZEISS company, Capture 3D combines vast industry expertise with robust technology to change the way people think about and experience measurement.