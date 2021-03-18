Domo Named to Women Tech Council’s 2021 Shatter List

SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced it has been named on the Women Tech Council’s (WTC) 2021 Shatter List, an annual recognition of companies that develop and successfully implement measures that help to break the glass ceiling for women in technology, fostering gender-inclusive cultures where women can contribute and succeed. This marks Domo’s fourth consecutive Shatter List inclusion.

"Domo’s measures to advance and advocate for women show a longstanding, deliberate commitment from the boardroom to entry level,” said Cydni Tetro, President of Women Tech Council. "With women incorporated into the highest leadership roles, a women’s employee resource group and a long history of working to create impact for women in tech, their track record shows the power of impactful programs over time, and the positive benefits of a commitment to women on business performance.”

The Shatter List was developed as part of WTC’s diversity and inclusion (D&I) program and commitment to help build high-performing environments where men and women can succeed and drive company success. For inclusion to this year’s list, Domo was evaluated and scored against hundreds of technology companies on four key criteria: executive engagement, company programming, community investment and women’s and/or D&I groups. Each named company was required to demonstrate active, visible activities at all company levels showing commitment and progress in these four areas.

In the past year, Domo accelerated its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, which included reaching the goal of having 50% of people who were recruited to its board of directors be women. The company, which co-founded and took the ParityPledge in 2017, extended the pledge beyond the senior levels of leadership to every open position across the organization. In addition, the company co-created a second pledge with Parity.org for ethnic diversity, a commitment to interview and consider at least one qualified diverse candidate for every open role. During the second half of 2020, women and underrepresented minorities represented almost 40% of Domo’s new hires.

“To be named to the Shatter List for the fourth year in a row is a validation of our strong commitment to creating a world-class diverse and inclusive workplace to retain and attract the best talent to serve our customers,” said Josh James, Founder and CEO, Domo. “This past year has left reverberations across the world and has sadly disproportionately impacted women and minorities. More than ever, we are committed to building a workplace where all of our employees can contribute and thrive.”

For more information about Women Tech Council and the Shatter List, visit: www.womentechcouncil.com

To learn more about Domo and to view open positions at the company, visit: www.domo.com/company/careers

