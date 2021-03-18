Six Flags Magic Mountain Announces April 1 Re-Opening

VALENCIA, California--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Six Flags Magic Mountain announced plans to reopen the park to members and passholders on April 1 and 2, and to the general public on April 3, 2021. In accordance with state reopening guidelines for theme parks, Six Flags Magic Mountain will operate at reduced attendance levels utilizing a new reservation system. The park is also implementing extensive safety measures including several new advanced technology systems to protect guests and employees. The plan, developed in consultation with infectious disease experts, sets standards for executing at the highest levels of hygiene and social distancing protocols. These procedures will be adjusted on an as-needed basis to ensure compliance with state and county recommendations.

“Six Flags Magic Mountain is the undisputed Thrill Capital of the World, and we are excited to get our park open and our world-class collection of coasters running again,” said Six Flags Magic Mountain’s Park President Don McCoy. “Our team is eager to return to work and entertain our guests in a safe environment, providing the much-needed fun and escape we have all missed this past year. I am also looking forward to seeing guests come out and experience West Coast Racers, our newest racing coaster that was only open briefly in 2020.”

Los Angeles County will continue to operate a COVID-19 vaccination site in Six Flags Magic Mountain’s parking lot.

The park’s reopening date is subject to change based on local, state, and federal guidelines related to COVID-19. Detailed reopening plans include:

Park Reservations System to Control Capacity

Six Flags Magic Mountain has established attendance caps that are in accordance with current state guidelines to allow for proper social distancing. All Members, Season Pass holders and all guests with a single-day or group ticket will need to make a reservation at www.sixflags.com/reserve. Guests who need single day tickets will be able to reserve during the purchase process.

Protocols for the safe operation of rides

Easy-to-identify distance markers have been added in all ride queue lines;

Handrails, ride units, and restraints will be regularly sanitized throughout the day;

Riders on all roller coasters, rides, and attractions will be physically distanced in accordance with state guidelines; and

Masks must remain on while experiencing a ride or attraction.

Health Screenings for Guests and Team Members

Contactless IR thermal imaging will be used to screen temperatures of guests and employees prior to entry;

Advanced security screening technology will allow for touchless bag checks;

Individuals will be required to acknowledge and abide by the company’s health policies, which prohibits park entry if guests have recently been exposed to or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19;

Following CDC guidelines, all guests over the age of two and all team members will be required to wear face masks covering the nose and mouth throughout their visit/work day; and

Disposable masks will be available at Guest Relations, and reusable masks will be available for purchase at in-park retail locations.

Strictly Enforced Social Distancing

Easy-to-identify distance markers have been added in all park entry, restroom, retail locations, and ride and dining queue lines;

Dining areas have been adjusted to allow ample space between seated parties;

Viewing areas are marked for guests to observe animal exhibits as well as game play, and arcade games have been reconfigured or deactivated to comply with social distancing requirements; and

Guests viewing outdoor entertainment will be separated by a minimum of six feet.

Extensive Sanitization and Disinfecting Protocols

Trained and dedicated cleaning teams have been put in place;

Increased sanitization and disinfecting of high touch points including all public seating, tabletops, counters, handrails, doors, and trash cans will occur frequently;

Restroom staff will be available to disinfect each stall and sink area on a frequent basis;

Multiple alcohol-based hand-sanitizer stations will be located throughout the park; and

All work areas will be regularly sanitized and disinfected.

Sanitized Food Preparation and Service

Modified menus and implementation of mobile food ordering will help facilitate touchless transactions;

Self-service buffets and salad bars will be reconfigured to eliminate guest contact with food;

Condiments, self-serve cutlery, and napkins will be provided to guests with their meals as required; and

Attendants will serve beverages, and guests will receive drink bottle refills in a paper cup each time they refill.

Commercial-Grade Cleaning Equipment and Supplies

All employees will be issued Team Member Action Packs which will include: two reusable face masks, safety glasses, and disposable gloves;

Low pressure backpack sprayers will be utilized for disinfecting large areas;

Abundant supplies of sanitizers and disinfectants will be available;

Microfiber cloths will be used to sanitize surfaces; and

Queue line supplies, fencing, and tents will be in place to promote safe social distancing.

Multi-Layered Guest and Team Member Communication

Frontline team members will go through extensive COVID-19 training;

Safety messaging and reminders will be communicated on Six Flags’ website, newsletters, and in-park announcements;

Distance markers and physical distance indicators will be in place; and

Informational safety signage will be posted throughout the park.

Virtual Hiring Fairs

As one of the largest seasonal employers in the country, Six Flags Magic Mountain is currently hiring team members for the 2021 season. The safety of park guests and employees is always the company’s top priority, and applicants may now apply for jobs in a virtual and contact-free environment.

About Six Flags Magic Mountain

Six Flags Magic Mountain, known as the Thrill Capital of the World, is home to more than 100 rides, shows, and attractions, including world-class roller coasters like West Coast Racers, Twisted Colossus, Full Throttle, and X2.

Follow us on Twitter @SixFlags @sfmagicmountain

Like us on Facebook @sixflags. @sixflagsmagicmountain

Follow us on Instagram @sixflagsmagicmountain