Six Flags Announces Reopening of California and Mexico Theme Parks

ARLINGTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, is reopening Six Flags Mexico today, March 18, 2021. Both of its California properties—Six Flags Magic Mountain and Six Flags Discovery Kingdom—will open to Members and Season Pass holders on April 1 and 2, and to the general public on April 3, 2021. The parks will operate at reduced attendance levels, in accordance with state reopening guidelines for theme parks, utilizing a reservation system. The parks will also implement extensive safety measures, including several new advanced technology systems used to protect guests and employees. The safety plan, developed in consultation with infectious disease experts and utilized throughout the Six Flags network of parks, sets standards for executing at the highest levels of hygiene and social distancing protocols. The parks will adjust these procedures as needed to ensure continued compliance with state recommendations.

“Californians are ready to visit their favorite Six Flags theme park and have some fun,” said Senior Vice President of Park Operations, Bonnie Weber. “Last year, we set the standard for safely operating our parks and entertained nearly seven million guests in adherence to government and CDC health guidelines. We will follow those same stringent guidelines as we reopen our rides and attractions in our California parks,” continued Weber.

Six Flags Magic Mountain’s Park President Don McCoy added, “Six Flags Magic Mountain is the undisputed Thrill Capital of the World, and we are excited to get our park open so that we can get our world-class collection of coasters running again. Our team is eager to return to work and entertain our guests in a safe environment, providing the much-needed fun and escape we have all missed this past year. I am also looking forward to seeing guests come out and experience West Coast Racers, our newest racing coaster that was open for only a brief time in 2020.”

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom’s Park President Janine Durette went on to say, “After safely and successfully operating The Marine World Experience for the past several months, we are thrilled to be able to offer our full selection of rides and attractions for the first time in over a year. Six Flags creates wonderful memories through the incredible experiences we provide guests of all ages. We are excited to welcome more guests to the park and to bring back more of our dedicated team members.”

Park reopening dates are subject to change based on local, state, and federal guidelines related to COVID-19. Detailed reopening plans include:

Park Reservations System to Control Capacity

Six Flags has established attendance caps that are in accordance with current state guidelines to allow for proper social distancing. All Members, Season Pass holders and all guests with a single-day or group ticket will need to make a reservation at www.sixflags.com/reserve. Guests who buy single day tickets will be able to reserve during the purchase process.

Protocols for the safe operation of rides

Easy-to-identify distance markers have been added in all ride queue lines;

Handrails, ride units, and restraints will be regularly sanitized throughout the day;

Riders on all roller coasters, rides, and attractions will be physically distanced in accordance with local and state guidelines; and

Masks must remain on while experiencing a ride or attraction.

Health Screenings for Guests and Team Members

Contactless IR thermal imaging will be used to screen temperatures of guests and employees prior to entry;

Advanced security screening technology will allow for touchless bag checks;

Individuals will be required to acknowledge and abide by the company’s health policies, which prohibits park entry if guests have recently been exposed to or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19;

Following CDC guidelines, all guests over the age of two and all team members will be required to wear face masks covering the nose and mouth throughout their visit/work day; and

Disposable masks will be available at Guest Relations, and reusable masks will be available for purchase at in-park retail locations.

Strictly Enforced Social Distancing

Easy-to-identify distance markers have been added in all park entry, restroom, retail locations, and ride and dining queue lines;

Dining areas have been adjusted to allow ample space between seated parties;

Viewing areas are marked for guests to observe animal exhibits as well as game play, and arcade games have been reconfigured or deactivated to comply with social distancing requirements; and

Guests viewing outdoor entertainment will be separated by a minimum of six feet.

Extensive Sanitization and Disinfecting Protocols

Trained and dedicated cleaning teams have been put in place;

Increased sanitization and disinfecting of high touch points including all public seating, tabletops, counters, handrails, doors, and trash cans will occur frequently;

Restroom staff will be available to disinfect each stall and sink area on a frequent basis;

Multiple alcohol-based hand-sanitizer stations will be located throughout the park; and

All work areas will be regularly sanitized and disinfected.

Sanitized Food Preparation and Service

Modified menus and implementation of mobile food ordering will help facilitate touchless transactions;

Self-service buffets and salad bars will be reconfigured to eliminate guest contact with food;

Condiments, self-serve cutlery, and napkins will be provided to guests with their meals as required; and

Attendants will serve beverages, and guests will receive drink bottle refills in a paper cup each time they refill.

Commercial-Grade Cleaning Equipment and Supplies

All employees will be issued Team Member Action Packs which will include: two reusable face masks, safety glasses, and disposable gloves;

Low pressure backpack sprayers will be utilized for disinfecting large areas;

Abundant supplies of sanitizers and disinfectants will be available;

Microfiber cloths will be used to sanitize surfaces; and

Queue line supplies, fencing, and tents will be in place to promote safe social distancing.

Multi-Layered Guest and Team Member Communication

Frontline team members will go through extensive COVID-19 training;

Safety messaging and reminders will be communicated on Six Flags’ website, newsletters, and in-park announcements;

Distance markers and physical distance indicators will be in place; and

Informational safety signage will be posted throughout the park.

Virtual Hiring Fairs

As one of the largest seasonal employers in the country, Six Flags is currently hiring thousands of team members for the 2021 season. The safety of park guests, employees, and animals is always the company’s top priority, and applicants may now apply for jobs in a virtual and contact-free environment.

Open Parks

With today’s announcement, 21 of the company’s 26 parks are open or have approval to open for the 2021 season, and Six Flags continues to work with government officials to gain authorization for its remaining properties. The following parks have already opened, or will be opening soon, with a full complement of rides and attractions. Those parks include:

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with 26 parks across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. For 59 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

About Six Flags Magic Mountain

Six Flags Magic Mountain, known as the Thrill Capital of the World, is home to more than 100 rides, shows, and attractions, including world-class roller coasters like West Coast Racers, Twisted Colossus, Full Throttle, and X2.

About Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, the Thrill Capital of Northern California, is home to more than 60 rides, shows, and attractions, including 10 world-class roller coasters like Medusa and Batman: The Ride. Six Flags Discovery Kingdom is the premier destination for thrilling, family fun.

About Six Flags Mexico

Six Flags Mexico is the premier theme park in Latin America. The park offers more than 40 rides and attractions for the entire family. A major tourist destination, Six Flags Mexico is celebrating its 20th anniversary season in 2021. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.mx/mexico.

Follow us on Twitter @SixFlags @sfmagicmountain @sixflagsdk @SixFlagsMexico

Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/sixflags

Follow us on Instagram @sixflagsmagicmountain @sixflagsdiscoverykingdom @sixflagsmexico