SpeeDx Increase Distribution Network

SYDNEY, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpeeDx have announced signing a new distribution partner, further extending customer access to market-leading SpeeDx ResistancePlus® and PlexPCR® tests. Neogen Diagnostik Sağlık Hizmetleri Ltd Şti will distribute all SpeeDx tests throughout Turkey.

“We continue to see demand for our key tests and technology around the world,” says Warwick Need, SpeeDx Director of Sales. “Neogen Diagnostik are a great fit for SpeeDx products and we are looking forward to working with them to give Turkish laboratories the opportunity to provide ResistancePlus tests and support the use of Resistance Guided Therapy with their clinician partners.”

In addition to ResistancePlus GC* - combining Neisseria gonorrhoeae (GC) detection with markers for ciprofloxacin susceptibility, and ResistancePlus MG* - simultaneously detecting Mycoplasma genitalium and genetic markers for azithromycin resistance, the SpeeDx sexual health portfolio includes PlexPCR VHS* - a multiplex test for herpes simplex virus (1 and 2), varicella zoster and Treponema pallidum (syphilis), and PlexPCR HSV-1&2, VZV.

SpeeDx are also growing their Respiratory portfolio with the recently launched PlexPCR RespiVirus - a comprehensive multiplex panel for respiratory virus testing, and the soon to be launched PlexPCR SARS-CoV-2 test – a dual target COVID-19 assay for confident detection of all currently known circulating variants. A respiratory bacterial infection testing solution will also be launched this year.

“Neogen Diagnostik is pleased to make Resistance Guided Therapy available to all stakeholders in the Turkey healthcare chain from clinicians and lab specialists to patients through this distributorship deal with SpeeDx. This is absolutely of medical value complementing the rational use of antibiotics when treating patients. SpeeDx solutions will be a real diagnostic tool for clinicians when deciding on the best possible treatment options for their patients,” Abdulmecit Arikan, founder of Neogen Diagnostik, said in a statement.

*available where CE-mark is accepted, not available in the U.S.

About SpeeDx Pty Ltd

Founded in 2009, SpeeDx is an Australian-based private company with offices in London and the US, and distributors across Europe. SpeeDx specializes in molecular diagnostic solutions that go beyond simple detection to offer comprehensive information for improved patient management. Innovative real-time polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) technology has driven market-leading multiplex detection and priming strategies. SpeeDx has a portfolio of CE-IVD kits for detection of infectious disease pathogens, sexually transmitted infection (STI), and antimicrobial resistance markers. SpeeDx ResistancePlus tests enable Resistance Guided Therapy, improving patient outcomes by empowering practitioners to make informed clinical decisions.

For more information about SpeeDx please see: http://plexpcr.com

About Neogen Diagnostik Sağlık Hizmetleri Ltd Şti

Neogen Diagnostik is a medical company founded by Abdulmecit Arikan, a Molecular Biologist with 18 years of experience in executive positions at a leading multinational diagnostics company and 20+ years corporate experience. Neogen Diagnostik is committed to providing access to advanced technologies used for diagnostic purposes in healthcare, believing that innovative technologies with value-based solutions can eliminate the existing obstacles in molecular diagnostics.