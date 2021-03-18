WFA Adds New Office to Expand Social Footprint in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WFA (formerly Williams Financial Advisors), a service-oriented, innovative wealth management organization, today announces its plans to expand its social footprint in Greater Shreveport with the addition of a new office. The financial planning firm will occupy a newly restored, 1526 Sq. Ft. single family home on 672 Egan Street, distinguished by its pink color, located directly next door from Well+Fed Louisiana.

The new office is in addition to WFA’s main headquarters located at One Bellemeade Centre. As a COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed, 2021 plans are underway to host virtual, hybrid and in-person client appreciation and small events focused on economic empowerment and StrongHer Money–an award-winning, financial literacy program for women created by RFG Advisory, WFA’s corporate registered investment advisor.

WFA partners and StrongHer Money ambassadors Dany Martin, MBA, Chase Crump, CFP®, and Steve Carney, CHFC® led the redevelopment project. The idea was conceived during the pandemic after witnessing the massive dislocation among women-owned, small businesses; some of them were even clients and members of their own family. Dany’s wife Lindsi is co-owner of Well+Fed Louisiana and Chase’s wife Suzannah owns Studio P3.

As the third largest city of the state, Shreveport is home to local entrepreneurs and small businesses, many of them minority owned.

“WFA’s expansion in Shreveport puts us at the heart of the community to be a powerful force for good,” said Dany Martin, MBA. “The Pink House, as we affectionately call it at WFA, is a direct result of divine intervention. It symbolizes a higher calling to be of service not just to our clients, but also to an extended family of community-based business owners who might benefit from our expertise–when they need it the most.”

“The seeds of collaboration, communication, and connection were planted long ago when the roots of WFA were established,” said Chase Crump, CFP®. “If we’ve learned anything since that time and over the pandemic, it is the need to be accessible in the physical and virtual sense. We’re proud to be able to host in-person, virtual, and hybrid educational events that help empower our community within these walls.”

Steve Carney, CHFC® has this to say: “Over the years, WFA has built a reputation of leading by example and providing community support to enhance socioeconomic growth when it counted the most. This new office is a case in point. As financial advisors, we work to continuously improve the financial well-being and lives of our clients and their businesses.”

News of WFA’s expansion comes on the heels of the recent collaboration with State Representative Jeremy S. LaCombe, District 18 during the weather crisis. Dany Martin, through the office of Rep. LaCombe, was able to channel resources and provide water in Natchitoches and Shreveport as communities grappled with freezing temperatures and loss of power.

Learn more about WFA at https://www.planinvestinspire.com/ and follow WFA on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About WFA

WFA is a service-oriented, innovative wealth management organization based in Shreveport, Louisiana. WFA is affiliated with RFG Advisory, a hybrid registered investment advisor (RIA) based in Birmingham, Alabama. The firm was just named 2021 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers and recognized as a 2021 Innovative Awards Finalist by InvestmentNews among other coveted distinctions in the industry.

Securities offered by Registered Representatives through Private Client Services. Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory products and services offered by Investment Advisory Representatives through RFG Advisory, a Registered Investment Advisor. RFG Advisory, Williams Financial Advisors, LLC, and Private Client Services are unaffiliated entities.