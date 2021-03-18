Votiro Partners with Gotham Technology Group to Expand Access to Positive Selection® Technology

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Votiro, a global leader in Positive Selection® Technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Gotham Technology Group, a leading technology solutions provider in the Northeastern United States, expanding access to Votiro’s Positive Selection® technology and SaaS-based solutions to enterprises within the financial, insurance, and health care sectors. This partnership will allow Votiro to empower more organizations by ensuring every file that enters their network is totally safe without compromising productivity, end user experience, or file fidelity.

“Gotham is thrilled to partner with Votiro to advance their Secure File Gateway product line to our customers throughout the Northeast United States” said Ken Phelan, Chief Technology Officer at Gotham Technology Group. “Votiro’s ability to protect organizations from both known and unknown threats makes them an ideal partner. By adding Votiro to our cohort of advanced technology solutions, we will be able to equip our customers with the necessary software to receive, download, and open documents without risk.”

Through this partnership, Votiro will provide Gotham’s clients with seamless, 100% file security for the full spectrum of file formats, regardless of the channel in which files enter. By leveraging Votiro’s SaaS-based solution, customers will be able to drastically reduce the amount of resources spent on maintenance and save security team members’ time that would otherwise be spent on tedious, manual security tasks. Customers will have peace of mind knowing that collaboration sources—including email channels, customer-facing portals and even chat messaging platforms—are protected against infected files. In particular, a premier Fortune 500 investment firm, and shared customer between Votiro and Gotham, has found significant success by leveraging Gotham’s information technology guidance along with Votiro’s complete protection from weaponized files, allowing them to optimize their security infrastructures, processes, and procedures.

“Votiro is honored to partner with Gotham to extend the reach of our Secure File Gateway product line,” said CEO and founder of Votiro, Aviv Grafi. “The file-borne threat crisis is disproportionately affecting organizations within the financial, insurance, and health care sectors, and existing solutions are unable to protect against the zero-day threats targeting these organizations. We are eager to begin helping these institutions enhance their security infrastructure by eliminating file-borne risk.”

As remote work policies become more permanent, file-sharing will continue to be the biggest driver of productivity. Votiro pioneered their Positive Selection® technology to serve as a new, proactive, signature-less technology that targets the most commonly exploited file formats and protects against the most advanced, persistent cyberattacks. Votiro is revolutionizing how enterprises protect against file-borne threats by singling out only the safe elements of each file and neutralizing latent malware or other file-borne threats. Gotham’s strategic and long-term relationships with industry leaders coupled with their dedication to providing customers with superior information technology solutions makes them ideally positioned to advance the adoption and implementation of Votiro’s Secure File Gateway product line within the market.

For more information about Votiro’s Positive Selection® technology’s capabilities, and its ability to provide complete protection from file-borne threats please visit https://votiro.com/technology/.

About Gotham Technology Group

Gotham Technology Group specializes in innovative infrastructure solutions. We build agile solutions that enhance the business value of our clients’ technology investments by delivering IT as a service. Our core practices are focused on the secure delivery of applications and data to an increasingly mobile workforce. Our expertise in the areas of infrastructure, virtualization, information security, and application development, supported by highest level vendor partnerships, helps our customers transition services to public and private clouds. Our deep bench of highly skilled engineers and architects is complemented by a technical staff augmentation practice committed to locating the same caliber of resources. For more information, please visit www.gothamtg.com.

About Votiro

Founded in 2012 by leading file security experts, Votiro is trusted by large enterprises, including top Fortune 500 companies, to completely eliminate file-based threats while ensuring zero interruption to business. Votiro has offices in the United States, Australia, Israel, and Singapore, and is trusted by hundreds of companies and millions of users worldwide to safely access files and attachments with complete peace of mind. For more information about Votiro, please visit https://www.votiro.com