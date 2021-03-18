Broadband Innovator, Novus, Teams With Calix to Deliver Blazing Fast Consumer Cool Experiences

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Novus Entertainment Inc. (Novus) is leveraging both the Intelligent Access EDGE and Revenue EDGE solutions to cost-effectively deliver the fastest residential broadband service in Western Canada and lay the groundwork for winning subscriber loyalty for life with the Ultimate Wi-Fi experience. With a Novus-branded CommandIQ® mobile app—Novus Connect—coming soon and GigaSpire® BLAST systems along with the AXOS® E7-2 Intelligent Modular System and GP1100x GigaPoint® system, the Vancouver-based telecom is introducing Canada’s first 2.5-Gigabit residential Wi-Fi experiences.

Once the fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) XGS-PON network is in place, Novus will deploy the cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6 GigaSpire BLAST systems across the multi dwelling unit (MDU) buildings it serves. Installation of Novus facilities in an MDU ensures the best technology available for its occupants. A trailblazer in finding creative ways to deliver cutting-edge technology to its subscribers, Novus is pre-provisioning GigaSpire BLAST u4 systems in every unit of a new building, giving every resident the ability to immediately turn up Gigabit Wi-Fi service. Should new residents opt for the 2.5G Novus service, the system will be seamlessly swapped out for a GigaSpire BLAST u6 to embrace the blazing fast 2.5G speeds. Regardless of the system, the Novus managed Wi-Fi service will be backed by the advanced analytics of Calix Support Cloud and driven by CommandIQ, ensuring the customer controls the experience. Most subscriber connectivity issues are usually Wi-Fi related. Using Calix GigaSpire BLAST systems along with Calix management systems allows Novus to give subscribers the Ultimate Wi-Fi experience. Novus’ new app allows them to take better control of their online experience.

Novus serves more than 800 MDU buildings spread across Metro Vancouver, delivering fiber broadband connections with symmetrical bandwidth—unique for the MDU market. Novus has a reputation for offering the highest subscriber internet speeds, being the first to widely deploy Gigabit service in Metro Vancouver. Launching 2.5G speed is a natural next step for Novus, as it enables it to provide subscribers with the fastest speeds to meet their growing online needs. Novus subscribers will be able to connect all their devices simultaneously, enabling them to work from home more efficiently or stream movies seamlessly. The increased speed combined with the Calix Wi-Fi 6 systems will allow Novus to provide subscribers with the best online experience. It is now deploying the AXOS E7-2 Intelligent Modular System to deliver Always On XGS-PON connectivity and extend the 2.5G experience to subscribers with the GigaPoint GP1100x and GigaSpire BLAST systems.

“Novus was founded with the customer in mind—to provide great technology, excellent customer service and affordable prices,” said Chris Marett, co-president and CFO of Novus. “Once again, our speeds surpass those of our competition as we are the first to deliver 2.5G service into any home. We also remain committed to finding unique and innovative ways to deliver an exceptional subscriber experience, whether that is pre-wiring new construction with Gigabit capability or upgrading existing connections. All of this work lays the foundation for providing new and compelling services for our subscribers.”

“Deploying XGS-PON and Wi-Fi 6 is key to Novus’ strategy to support leading-edge speeds and products moving forward,” said Chris Burnes, VP technical operations at Novus. “Calix has been a true partner every step of the way, delivering not only the most advanced technology but also the industry knowledge and best practices necessary to educate our teams and ensure our service delivery is seamless.”

A tech pioneer among Canadian CSPs, Novus has established itself as the country’s foremost expert in deploying fiber broadband to MDUs. The Novus service area’s dense population of tech-savvy subscribers presents the unique challenge of serving multiple buildings with numerous high-speed connections simultaneously. The combination of the AXOS platform to future proof its access network with the GigaSpire BLAST systems in each dwelling unit, ensures a seamless and reliable Wi-Fi experience the competition cannot match.

“Novus is exactly the kind of innovative service provider that thrives from working with Calix—forward-thinking and aggressive in deploying the best technology available,” said Alan Lieff, vice president of sales for Calix. “Their relentless commitment to leading the Canadian market in subscriber connection speed has pushed them to the forefront of CSPs serving MDUs, typically a very challenging market. Thanks to AXOS, the Novus team can simplify operations, turn up numerous subscribers simultaneously without any integration delays or service interruptions, and set up operational models that will remain in place regardless of the PON technology the company chooses in the future. Paired with the GigaSpire BLAST systems and Calix Support Cloud, Novus can fully leverage its speed advantage to deliver the Ultimate Wi-Fi experience to excite subscribers and grow its value in the Vancouver area.”

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable communications service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite and grow.

Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix's business.

About Novus

Novus is Metro Vancouver's largest, independent service provider of Internet, TV, & home phone. We’ve been around since 1996, when we answered the call for faster speeds at affordable prices, all the while providing great quality and amazing customer service. All of this is possible by having one of the largest fibre networks in Metro Vancouver and hiring amazing staff that are proud to service the communities they live in.

