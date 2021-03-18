Prime Hospitality Group and Shaner Hotels Announces Grand Opening of 137-Room Courtyard by Marriott Fort Lauderdale Downtown

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Officials of Prime Hospitality Group and Shaner Hotels, an award winning, international hotel owner, operator and developer, today announced the grand opening of the 137-room Courtyard by Marriott Fort Lauderdale Downtown in Fla. Shaner will operate the hotel on behalf of ownership, Prime Hospitality Group.

“The stunning new hotel was designed to appeal specifically to Ft. Lauderdale visitors looking for a truly unique experiential stay,” said Larry Abbo, president, Prime Hospitality Group. “The hotel anchors the newly opened Quantum Lifestyle Center, which provides two 15-story apartment buildings, a state-of-the-art indoor/outdoor entertainment lounge and one of the only rooftop pools in the area not to require a day pass.”

“This marks our 14th project with Prime Hospitality Group, and we continue to seek similar best-in-class partners to help achieve our own growth objectives as we continuously expand our portfolio of well-branded hotels,” said Plato Ghinos, president, Shaner Hotels.

Located at 721 North Federal Highway, the nine-story hotel is within walking distance of the Art District’s MASS District and FATVillage, as well as multiple fine dining options. Just three miles from the beach, the hotel also provides 2,300 square feet of flexible meeting space for up to 160 people, 24/7 fitness center and Crate, a lobby market. Guests are invited to dine at the Quantum Kitchen, an all-day café with Starbucks specialties. Guestrooms feature in-room 65” flat screen TVs, microwaves and refrigerators, as well as oversized workspaces and complimentary Wi-Fi connectivity.

The hotel is situated in the Flagler Village portion of Quantum Lifestyle Center. Home to multiple, new luxury rental buildings and several residential condominiums and townhouses, residents and visitors are within minutes of the beach, the Fort Lauderdale International airport and I-95. Pocket parks and urban gardens are “sprouting” throughout the neighborhood. Flagler Village also is home to the All Aboard Florida’s high-speed Brightline train station, providing a faster way to travel to and from Miami, West Palm Beach and Orlando.

“With the light at the end of the tunnel coming into clearer focus for the hospitality industry, brand new hotels such as this will be better positioned to take advantage of what we predict will be a strong travel recovery,” Ghinos noted. “The hotel targets those who want to see and be seen in one of the trendiest zip codes in Florida. From its unique design to its stellar location in an up-and-coming, new community, all spell good things for the present and future of the Courtyard by Marriott Fort Lauderdale Downtown.”

About Prime Hospitality Group

Prime Hospitality Group offers a full array of customizable hospitality services and products under one roof. Perfectly situated within Prime Group’s multiple, professional alliances, PHG offers solutions crafted from a broad consensus of skilled disciplines and the experience necessary for the most efficient development, operation and ownership of premium brand hotels including Marriott International Inc., Hilton Hotels Corporation, Intercontinental Hotels Group and Choice Hotels, as well as restaurants and conference facilities. PHG spans national and international hotels, restaurants, financial institutions and individual entrepreneurs who benefit from a comprehensive team approach. With world-class resources and services, PHG identifies, develops and operates hospitality investments and the master plans, mixed-use and urban environments suitable for those investments.

About Shaner Hotels

Headquartered in State College, Pa., Shaner Hotels is one of the foremost owner-operator companies in the hospitality industry with more than $1 billion invested in 60 hotel properties owned and managed across the U.S., Italy, Greece and the Bahamas. Over the past 40 years, the company has also been engaged in both new development and redevelopment of more than 80 hotel projects with leading brand affiliations such as Marriott International, InterContinental Hotels, Choice Hotels and Hilton. New properties are constantly evaluated as Shaner Hotels continues a conservative yet opportunistic approach to growth. For more information about the company and its divisions visit www.shanercorp.com.