Trusty Selects Sacramento as Launchpad for First-of-its-Kind Social Real Estate Platform

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sacramento’s burgeoning real estate market has been selected as the launchpad for Trusty, a new digital platform that will completely change the face of the real estate industry and how you search for a home. This first-of-its-kind concept puts real estate agents, consumers and other home professionals on equal ground. Trusty’s innovative product offers unbiased real estate reviews from multiple audiences, including realtors, home professionals and members of the general public. Instead of a single, potentially biased, opinion about the property from the listing agent, individuals using Trusty can now see the whole picture by reading the pros and cons, sale price estimates and the amount of time homes have been for sale in the greater Sacramento region.

“Our goal with Trusty from the beginning was to make real estate more real. We realized that no matter how much research a home buyer did for their dream home, they were only getting a very opaque and one-sided account of properties,” said Nick Meyers, Trusty’s Chief Technology Officer. “We are bringing home buying into the modern age by providing multiple perspectives on homes for sale. Our objective is to help users get a realistic view of a home, what’s great about it and what’s not so flattering, so they can make the most educated decision possible on what may be the biggest investment of their life.”

The social aspect of the site is another draw, as it allows users the to comment, share opinions and connect with likeminded buyers and agents in a very relaxed and comfortable environment. It’s that connection, and ability to share, that will help drive the future growth of Trusty.

“In a world where consumers rarely buy anything without reading reviews first, purchasing a house without doing the same doesn’t make sense,” said Tim Hyer, Trusty’s CEO and Co-Founder. “We provide buyers with balanced viewpoints from a variety of sources, giving them the opportunity to learn more about a particular home and the surrounding neighborhood. We want to provide users with complete transparency during their entire home buying experience.”

The inherent bias of a listing agent is undeniable. With Trusty, how people see a listing is completely different than anything that has been done in the past. Today, through trustyco.com, anyone can post a review of a particular property. Whether you’re an agent or a real estate enthusiast who enjoys touring homes, Trusty lets you provide a unique perspective on any home for sale. Those reviews then provide unbiased feedback to potential buyers – an important, and prior to now, a missing element when searching for a home.

Trusty selected Sacramento for its initial launch for a variety of reasons, including size of market, availability of inventory, and its similarity to other markets around the country. Making the location all the more significant is the fact that in December of 2020, Realtor.com named Sacramento the hottest real estate market in the country. Trusty will take the information gathered in the Sacramento market to expand its platform to areas throughout the country.

In today’s climate, Trusty makes perfect sense. As COVID still looms large, being able to learn about properties, neighborhoods, and realtors from the safe, comfortable environment of one’s home will remove some of the stress when searching for a new place to live. In addition, Trusty helps consumers refine their search based on their preferences as well as helping them find an agent to whom they can relate and who has expertise in the local market.

“Trusty is a great way to showcase my expertise as a local agent in Sacramento that fits into my daily routine. I’m able to broadcast which homes I’ve visited and share intel that buyers can’t get from the listing alone,” said Ray Fuentes, Sacramento Real Estate Agent. “Offering a “second opinion” builds trust since I’m not afraid to tell it to them straight. I’ve already connected with new clients on Trusty and I’m excited to grow my personal brand.”

Visit www.trustyco.com to learn more about Trusty, read real reviews about homes in the Sacramento Metro Area, and leave commentary about homes that you’ve personally toured.