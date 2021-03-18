LIBERTY Dental Plan of Oklahoma Awarded Oklahoma State Dental Benefits Administrator Contract

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LIBERTY Dental Plan Corporation (LIBERTY), one of the nation’s premier dental benefits providers, announced that the company’s affiliate, LIBERTY Dental Plan of Oklahoma, Inc., has been awarded a statewide contract with the Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) as one of its dental plan administrators for its SoonerSelect dental program.

Dr. Amir Neshat, chief executive officer of LIBERTY Dental Plan Corporation, released the following statement upon contract award: “We are proud to partner with the Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) in improving the state’s dental program. Access to care is a challenge that impacts communities across Oklahoma and we are ready to apply our experience to improve access to dental services and oral health outcomes. We are excited to demonstrate to Oklahoma’s dental community that the new SoonerSelect program and dental program reform will undoubtedly have a significant positive impact on their practices. Together, we can meet and exceed the OHCA’s goals to improve oral health and wellness for underserved Oklahomans and help Oklahoma rank among the top states for healthy outcomes.”

Over the last several months, LIBERTY has met with dental providers, tribal governments and health centers, and other stakeholders to understand community needs and how to best improve service delivery. To support providers and enrollees in making the successful transition to managed dental care, LIBERTY will build upon its current program in the Tulsa area, establishing offices in Oklahoma City and Tulsa and hiring a dedicated local team to implement its program.

About LIBERTY Dental Plan Corporation

LIBERTY is a dental benefits administrator founded by dentists and health industry professionals in 2001. LIBERTY currently administers dental benefits to over 5.5 million enrollees across the United States, including approximately 3.5 million Medicaid enrollees. LIBERTY operates and lives by its motto “Making Members Shine – One Smile at a Time.”