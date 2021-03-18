LOGIX’s Business Voice Cloud Now Integrates with Microsoft Teams for Improved Collaboration and Productivity

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LOGIX Fiber Networks (“Logix”), a Texas-based business connectivity company with more than 10,000 business customers, is announcing expanded productivity and teamwork capabilities options with the integration of its Business Voice Cloud offering with Microsoft Teams’ meeting, collaboration and videoconferencing software.

The integration of LOGIX’s Business Voice Cloud with its hosted PBX platform and Microsoft Teams gives existing customers of Microsoft Teams a new option for business voice services. Teams offers a reliable method of collaborating with coworkers through its videoconferencing software, chat feature and file sharing functionalities. Now, LOGIX Business Voice Cloud comes with the option to integrate Microsoft Teams on desk phones, smartphones, tablets and laptops, whether employees are in the office or working remotely.

“Combining LOGIX’s Business Voice Cloud product with Microsoft Teams creates a powerful cloud-based solution that enables companies to manage communications seamlessly within one user platform,” said Scott Brueggeman, LOGIX Chief Marketing and Sales Officer. “LOGIX is constantly improving our product offerings to enable businesses to boost productivity with reliable tools. Our integration of Business Voice Cloud with Microsoft Teams exemplifies this commitment to continued innovation to serve our business customers.”

A Microsoft-commissioned study by Forrester Consulting surveyed nearly 300 businesses and found that every business using Teams reported an increase in productivity among their employees and an improvement in collaboration and teamwork. Of the companies surveyed, 88 percent said that bringing all of their apps into the Microsoft Teams platform saved them as much as four hours a week.

LOGIX’s Business Voice Cloud solution delivers a feature-rich cloud-based phone solution backed by a carrier-grade network and data center redundancy. Integration with Microsoft Teams delivers a new service option that can be used in conjunction with additional Business Voice Cloud features such as call reporting, contact center, virtual fax and call recording.

For more information about LOGIX or to learn more about how to integrate Microsoft Teams with Business Voice Cloud, visit logix.com or call 281-336-9006.

About LOGIX Fiber Networks

LOGIX Fiber Networks is the largest independent fiber network provider in Texas, providing highly secure fiber-based data, voice services, and data center access to over 10,000 enterprise and carrier customers and connecting over 100 data centers across Texas.

With a 35-year history and known for its outstanding Texas-based customer service, flexible and fast connectivity options, and best-in-class reliability due to its built-for-business fiber network, LOGIX offers a broad range of business voice and data options. Services include Business Voice, Business Internet, Business Ethernet, Business Wavelength, Business Voice Cloud, Business Voice Trunks, Data Centers, and Cloud Connect. For more information call 281-336-9006 or visit logix.com.