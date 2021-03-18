Broward Health and Voluntis Launch a New Clinical Evaluation Program on Digital Therapeutics for Metastatic Breast Cancer

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Voluntis (Paris:ALVTX) (Euronext Growth Paris, Ticker: ALVTX – ISIN: FR0004183960) a leader in digital therapeutics, announced today a collaboration with Broward Health, a public health system in the U.S. The partnership will focus on conducting a real-world evaluation of Oleena®, a digital application that assists patients in managing their symptoms.

As part of the collaboration, Oleena®, a FDA-authorized digital therapeutic application developed by Voluntis for patients with cancer, will be provided to patients with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer to support them in self-managing symptoms and side effects of their conditions and treatments. The clinical research will start enrolling patients in 2021, following an initial deployment of Oleena at Broward Health North.

The partners will conduct an analysis of the real-world impact of the solution as part of the Technology-Enabled Metastatic Breast Cancer Patient Education Program which focuses on educating patients with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer and their caregivers. Oleena® will be included in the program to help patients increase their understanding of and participation in their care plan.

As one of the nation's largest public health systems, Broward Health is committed to providing quality care to Broward County residents while increasing access to healthcare services. Through this partnership, the two organizations will evaluate how a prescribed digital therapeutic application can support remote symptom management for patients with cancer.

Oleena® embeds clinical algorithms into a user-friendly application that provides real-time, personalized recommendations for the management of symptoms at home. Additionally, care teams access the automated triage functions that help monitor patients and prioritize targeted intervention. With this joint initiative, the partners aim to enhance the quality of care and outcomes while reducing unnecessary ER visits and hospitalizations that result from untreated symptoms.

In preparation for the clinical evaluation, during the design phase, specific attention was paid to optimizing the user experience, answering health literacy challenges and supporting multiple languages. This collaboration demonstrates Broward Health and Voluntis’ willingness and commitment to enhance healthcare delivery and help reduce disparities among patients.

“With Oleena®, Broward Health North is the first public hospital in South Florida to evaluate a digital therapeutic to support cancer symptom management and remote patient monitoring,” said Mehmet Hepgur, M.D., an oncologist with the Broward Health Physician Group. “We’re delighted to work with Voluntis to enhance clinical follow-up and streamline the relationship between patients and their care team.”

Dr. Geneviève d’Orsay, Chief Medical Officer at Voluntis, said: “We are excited to enable Broward Health patients’ to benefit from Oleena® and get daily support on their cancer journey. We look forward to our continuous collaboration with the Broward Health team in order to advance the real-world evidence around digital therapeutics in oncology.”

About Broward Health

Broward Health, providing service for more than 80 years, is a nationally recognized system in South Florida that offers world-class healthcare to all. The Broward Health system includes the statutory teaching hospital Broward Health Medical Center, Broward Health North, Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Coral Springs, Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital, Broward Health Weston, Broward Health Community Health Services, Broward Health Physician Group, Broward Health Urgent Care, Broward Health International, and Broward Health Foundation. For more information, visit BrowardHealth.org.

About Voluntis

Voluntis creates digital therapeutics that empower people with chronic conditions to self-manage their treatment every day, thus improving real-world outcomes. Voluntis’ solutions, combining mobile and web apps, use clinical algorithms to deliver personalized recommendations to patients and their care teams. For example, these recommendations are used to adjust treatment dosage, manage side effects or monitor symptoms. Leveraging its Theraxium technology platform, Voluntis has designed and operates multiple digital therapeutics, especially in oncology and diabetes. Voluntis has long-standing partnerships with leading life science companies. Based in Cambridge, MA, and Paris, France, Voluntis is a founding member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance. For more information, please visit: www.voluntis.com

