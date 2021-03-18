Whole Foods Market and Headspace team up to support well-being for mind and body this spring.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Whole Foods Market and Headspace have combined their expertise to help revitalize consumers’ overall well-being this spring. The cross-platform collaboration includes a mood-brightening IGTV recipe series called Food for Mood, three new meditations focused on mindful shopping, cooking and eating, a one-month free trial of Headspace Plus and more.

A recent survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Whole Foods Market found 85% of respondents would like to take steps to improve their overall well-being (e.g., health, happiness — both physically and mentally) a year into the pandemic. Connecting with food is also a priority, with 79% of consumers saying they want to learn to eat more mindfully. With Whole Foods Market as the one-stop destination for holistic, total body well-being needs and Headspace a global leader in mindfulness and meditation, an alliance between the two brands offers the tools needed to reprioritize physical and mental well-being by tapping into positive moods associated with certain foods. Visit headspace.com/wholefoodsmarket to start the full experience.

“After a year of dramatically shifting routines and priorities, we know customers are eager to reprioritize well-being, and the beginning of spring is a great time to reset your meals and renew your mind,” said Kylie Bentley, registered dietitian and team leader for Nutrition & Compliance at Whole Foods Market. “Whole Foods Market is a well-known destination for nutritious food that inspires wholesome meals. Now, together with Headspace, we are able to provide exciting tools for mindfulness.”

Starting today, customers can visit Whole Foods Market’s IGTV page to watch the first episode of an original IGTV series featuring recipes created by chef, food and welfare advocate Sophia Roe, in collaboration with Whole Foods Market, and Harvard nutritional psychiatrist, chef and author of “This Is Your Brain on Food,” Dr. Uma Naidoo. In each of the four Food for Mood episodes, rolling out through the end of March, the experts share mood-brightening recipes inspired by spring’s bounty and feature a fun, food-filled conversation about how we mindfully connect with our food and take time to care for ourselves. Episodes highlight specific ingredients and tips to inspire one of four positive moods: joyful, energized, focused and relaxed.

“Mindful eating is so much more than just paying attention to our food — it encompasses finding joy and inspiration in our shopping, being present and intentional with our meal preparation, savoring what’s on our plate and developing a greater awareness of how it makes us feel or contributes to our well-being,” said Eve Lewis, Headspace director of meditation. “Our goal at Headspace is to improve the health and happiness of the world, and we’re thrilled to work with Whole Foods Market to spark more inspiration and refresh our mindset around our daily routines and experiences with food.”

About Whole Foods Market

For 40 years, Whole Foods Market has been the world’s leading natural and organic foods retailer. As the first certified organic national grocer, Whole Foods Market has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. To learn more about Whole Foods Market, please visit https://media.wholefoodsmarket.com.

About Headspace

Headspace was created with one mission in mind: to improve the health and happiness of the world. Reaching 70 million users in 190 countries, Headspace was one of the first meditation apps in the world and remains a leader in mindfulness and mental training. For more information, please visit us at www.headspace.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Survey Methodology:

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Whole Foods from February 4 through 8, 2021, among 2,155 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact media@wholefoods.com.