Genesco Inc. Selects Jesta I.S. Vision Sourcing & Demand Solution to Help Drive Its Wholesale and Licensing Company

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jesta I.S. Inc., a global leader in integrated ERP and unified commerce solutions for wholesalers and omnichannel retailers, is pleased to announce that Genesco, a Nashville-based wholesale and specialty retail company that sells footwear and accessories in more than 1450 stores in Canada, the USA and Europe, has selected Jesta’s Vision Sourcing & Demand software to help drive its business’s modernization strategy.

Jesta’s Vision Merchandising solution already powers Genesco’s merchandising operations and has been doing so for over two decades. Genesco has leveraged Jesta’s foundational ERP solution to scale its head office merchandising operations and power its exponential growth.

Genesco’s legacy wholesale and sourcing ERP software limits its ability to remain agile within its wholesale and licensing business. Jesta’s powerful Vision Sourcing & Demand ERP solution will be leveraged by several departments within Genesco’s wholesale and licensing business to scale and standardize its end-to-end supply chain capabilities.

“Modern, robust, scalable and agile were the performance criteria that Genesco prioritized when we sought to upgrade our sourcing technology,” said Rik Reitmaier, CIO at Genesco. “Jesta’s Vision Sourcing & Demand delivers real-time business updates and centralizes global data. Immediate and transparent communication will accelerate Genesco’s logistics, and firmly align our vendor partners with our head office and distribution networks.”

Founded in 1924, Genesco’s wholesale and licensing business includes the iconic Johnston & Murphy brand. Genesco also markets and distributes wholesale footwear under the licensed Dockers brand, Levi's brand, Bass brand and others.

“Jesta is committed to building long-term relationships with our clients and we’re proud to have been chosen by Genesco,” said Arvind Gupta, President of Jesta I.S. “Sluggish supply chain methodologies impact omnichannel services. Jesta’s Vision Sourcing & Demand enables accurate demand forecasting and planning, collaborative production, brand engagement, and holistic client management enabling omnichannel businesses to respond to consumer expectations with agility.”

About Genesco Inc.: Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear and accessories in more than 1,455 retail stores throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Little Burgundy, Schuh, Schuh Kids, Johnston & Murphy, and on internet websites www.journeys.com, www.journeyskidz.com, www.journeys.ca, www.littleburgundyshoes.com, www.schuh.co.uk, www.johnstonmurphy.com, www.johnstonmurphy.ca, and www.dockersshoes.com. In addition, Genesco sells wholesale footwear under its Johnston & Murphy brand, the licensed Dockers brand, the licensed Levi's brand, the licensed Bass brand, and other brands. For more information on Genesco and its operating divisions, please visit www.genesco.com.

About Jesta I.S.: In business for more than 50 years, Jesta I.S. is a global developer and provider of enterprise software solutions for retailers, e-tailers, wholesalers and manufacturers. Customers like Careismatic Brands, Carter’s, Cole Haan, Designer Brands, Genesco, Guess, Harry Rosen, Perry Ellis International, Puma, Scrubs & Beyond and Stokes use Jesta Vision Suite SaaS platform for product design, demand planning, merchandising, inventory management, retail/store operations and direct-to-consumer deliveries.

For more information, visit www.jestais.com.