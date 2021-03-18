Pura Vida Selects Searchspring To Power A Personalized Shopping Experience

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Searchspring, the global leader in site search and merchandising, today announced a partnership with Pura Vida Bracelets to power its ecommerce growth strategy and improve the brand’s consumer experience. Pura Vida will deploy Searchspring’s one-stop-shop capabilities to create strategic ecommerce campaigns, and provide an unmatched customer experience through Site Search, Autocomplete, Collection Page Merchandising, and Personalized Product Recommendations.

“We have always been committed to meeting the evolving needs of our Pura Vida community of online shoppers,” said Margaret Odisho, Ecommerce Manager at Pura Vida Bracelets. “Searchspring will give us the backend control we need to make decisions on-the-go while giving our customers the experiential buying journey they deserve.”

The bracelet store giant was created following a trip to Costa Rica during which co-founders Griffin Thall and Paul Goodman met local artisans selling handcrafted bracelets and struggling to make ends meet. The two friends brought 400 handcrafted bracelets back to San Diego, where they sold them in days’ time. A decade and an empire later, the brand now employs over 1,000 artisans, supporting families worldwide with a steady income, all while giving back millions to charity partners.

Pura Vida made the switch from other services, including InstantSearch+, to Searchspring looking for an easier user experience matched with white-glove service. Previously, the company had experienced issues with a lack of automation, customer support, and a poor user interface. The brand, which has seen exponential growth in the past year, will use Searchspring’s comprehensive offering to continue to scale at a rate proportional to their needs while ensuring shoppers can easily navigate their collections to find the exact products they're searching for.

“We have always admired Pura Vida’s unwavering commitment to delivering authentically unique and ethically responsible products,” said Chantele Gibson, VP of Sales at Searchspring. “Pura Vida’s customer-first mindset parallels ours, and we are thrilled to service Pura Vida in the next stage of their growth.”

The pioneer of the subscription model on Shopify Plus, Pura Vida quickly became one of the platform’s most successful and recognizable brands yielding to strong customer loyalty built on ethically produced, socially conscious, quality products. The full-fledged lifestyle brand has built a product that fans and celebrities alike rally around, and proudly wear, living by the Costa Rican mantra of pura vida or pure life.

The brand, which has captured the heart of millions of shoppers, has continued to expand their product catalog and global footprint, serving customers in Europe, Canada, and the U.S. Using Searchspring’ s Geographic Merchandising, Pura Vida can now create relevant campaigns by location to amplify the digital experience and deploy Personalized Recommendations to help shoppers complete their cart.

As Pura Vida Bracelets moves into the next phase of their product expansion, diversifying their catalog offering and expanding their global reach, they can now create the omnichannel experience shoppers have been looking for in just a few clicks, using Searchspring’s full collection of offerings.

About Searchspring

Searchspring is on a mission to give ecommerce teams superpowers. We are giving the worlds’ most creative online brands the user-friendly search, merchandising, personalization, and analytics tools they need to increase conversion and curate unique shopping experiences. Learn more at searchspring.com or visit the websites of some of our most heroic customers like Moen, Fabletics, Volcom, Wildfang, or Alternative Apparel.

About Pura Vida

Pura Vida Bracelets was founded after two young entrepreneurs met two local artisans on the beach in Costa Rica. The duo brought back 400 bracelets and began to sell them to family and friends to help share their journey and give back to the artisans. Since then, this fast-growing company has stayed true to its roots by providing full-time jobs to 150+ artisans across the globe, donating $1.5 million to over 190 charities, and providing products that embody a positive, laid-back lifestyle.