AMC Theatres® to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19

LEAWOOD, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMC Theatres (NYSE: AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East, and in the world, announced that beginning Friday, March 19, 98% of its U.S. theatres will be open for guests to enjoy the unparalleled experience of movies on the big screen. AMC expects that by Friday, March 26, 99% of its U.S. circuit will be open.

More than 40 AMC locations in California are reopening beginning Friday, March 19, including all 25 locations in Los Angeles County and all eight locations in San Diego County. A full list of California locations opening on Friday can be found below.

As of Monday, March 22, AMC expects that 52 of its 54 locations in California will be open. The Company is preparing to resume operations at its remaining California AMC locations once the proper local approvals are in place. AMC will only reopen its theatres once approved to do so by state and local authorities.

Among the upcoming openings in California are two brand new theatres in the Los Angeles area that will be serving guests for the first time ever. AMC Porter Ranch 9 at the Vineyards at Porter Ranch will have its grand opening on Friday, March 19. Guests can expect AMC’s most popular amenities, including Dolby Cinema at AMC and AMC’s Signature Recliners.

On Monday, March 22, AMC’s newest DINE-IN location, AMC DINE-IN Montclair Place 12, will open for the first time. Along with the delicious AMC DINE-IN menu, guests can enjoy IMAX at AMC, Dolby Cinema at AMC and the AMC Signature Recliners. AMC DINE-IN Montclair Place 12 will open with a limited menu on March 22 and will expand to its full AMC DINE-IN Menu on Friday, March 26.

Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC, commented:

“It was exactly one year ago that we closed all AMC locations in the United States. It gives me immense joy to say that by the end of next week we expect that 99% of our U.S. locations will have reopened. As we have done at all of locations around the country, AMC is reopening and operating with the highest devotion to the health and safety of our guests and associates through our AMC Safe & Clean policies and protocols, which were developed in consultation with Clorox and with current and former faculty at the prestigious Harvard University School of Public Health. AMC Safe & Clean includes social distancing & automatic seat blocking in each auditorium, mandatory mask wearing, and upgraded air filtration with MERV-13 air filters, as well as many other important health, sanitization and cleanliness efforts.”

AMC THEATRES IN CALIFORNIA REOPENING ON MARCH 19, 2021:

Contra Costa, County

AMC Brentwood 14

Los Angeles, County

AMC Atlantic Times Square 14

AMC Burbank Town Center 6

AMC Burbank Town Center 8

AMC Broadway 4

AMC Covina 17

AMC Del Amo 18

AMC Fallbrook 7

AMC Galleria At South Bay 16

AMC Glendora 12

AMC La Mirada 7

AMC DINE-IN Marina 6

AMC Marina Marketplace 6

AMC Marina Pacifica 12

AMC Montebello 10

AMC Norwalk 20

AMC Promenade 16

AMC Rolling Hills 20

AMC Santa Anita 16

AMC Santa Monica 7

AMC Sunset 5

AMC Universal CityWalk 19

AMC Porter Ranch 9

AMC Anaheim Garden Walk 6

AMC DINE-IN Fullerton 20

AMC Tustin 14

AMC Woodbridge 5

Riverside, County

AMC Temecula 10

AMC Tyler 16

San Bernardino, County

AMC Apple Valley 14

AMC DINE-IN Montclair Place 12* (Opening Monday, March 22)

AMC Ontario Mills 30

AMC Victoria Gardens

San Diego, County

AMC Chula Vista 10

AMC Fashion Valley 18

AMC La Jolla Village 12

AMC Mission Valley 20

AMC Otay Ranch 12

AMC Palm Promenade 14

AMC Plaza Bonita 14

AMC Poway 10

Ventura, County

AMC Thousand Oaks 14

AMC SAFE & CLEAN

In re-opening our doors to moviegoers, the safety of our guests and associates is our highest priority. Having already opened more than 500 of our theatres elsewhere across the United States, AMC moviegoers have benefited from our having sought out third-party, nationally recognized experts in cleaning and public health & safety to advise us. A team led by Dr. Joseph Allen, a prominent member of the faculty of Harvard University’s prestigious School of Public Health, as well as our partnership with The Clorox Company, helped us to develop our comprehensive AMC Safe & Clean protocols. They feature social distancing & automatic seat blocking, mandatory mask wearing, the easy availability of disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer, along with high tech solutions like HEPA vacuums and enhanced air filtration through MERV 13 filters, as well as numerous other new safety, sanitization and cleanliness procedures.

The entire AMC Safe & Clean plan can be found at amctheatres.com/amc-safe-and-clean.

Seating policies

AMC meets or exceeds all state and local regulations for seating capacity.

When guests purchase their tickets online or at the theatre, surrounding seats are automatically blocked to help ensure social distancing within the auditorium.

Enhanced Cleaning Procedures

Every auditorium is cleaned between each showtime with enhanced hard surface disinfection including doors, handrails, recliner buttons, and tray tables. There is extra time allocated between showtimes to allow a full, thorough cleaning of each auditorium.

Auditorium fixtures and seating areas are disinfected nightly.

Every night, we vacuum carpeted areas using vacuums with HEPA filters, which are proven to trap 99.97% of airborne particles.

AMC has upgraded the air filtration, installing MERV-13 air filters at all of its theatres in California.

All high-touch areas including door handles, stanchions, service counters, handrails, escalator rails, benches, and restroom fixtures are routinely sanitized and disinfected. Self-service Freestyle machines are sanitized routinely, and sanitation stations with sanitizing wipes and/or hand sanitizer are provided immediately nearby for guest use.

Disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer are found throughout theatres for guest use as well.

The products used for sanitation and disinfection at AMC are EPA approved for use against viruses, bacteria, and other pathogens including COVID-19.

Associate and Guest safety protocols

All theatre associates are required to wear masks while in the theatre.

FDA approved hand-sanitizing stations are placed throughout the theatre for associate and guest use. A hand-sanitizing station is available near areas where guests interact with AMC equipment including box-office, greeter, food & beverage area, and restrooms.

All AMC guests are required to wear masks, except while eating and drinking. Those who are unwilling to wear a mask will not be admitted or allowed to stay. For guests who would like to purchase a mask upon arrival, they will be available for $1 at all locations.

Contactless Ticketing

AMC strongly recommends that guests use AMC’s world-class online ticketing and mobile app for ticketless entry. Not only does this save time at the box office, but it minimizes the amount of interactions for a guest.

For guests who would like to purchase their tickets at the theatre, AMC also offers Automated Box Offices, which are cleaned and sanitized regularly.

For those unable to use AMC’s contactless ticketing, guests can purchase their tickets at the box office or the guest service station at all theatres.

Food and Beverage, including expanded Mobile Ordering

AMC will follow all local guidelines regarding the sale/consumption of food and drink at the movie theatre.

At locations where food can be sold, menu selections have been temporarily reduced at all AMC locations to ensure a more efficient service, minimizing the amount of time it takes to prepare and serve, and reducing wait times.

To decrease time spent by guests at and around concession stands, AMC has greatly expanded the mobile food & beverage ordering capabilities through the AMC website and mobile app.

AMC recognizes that public health situations continue to evolve, and as such, AMC Safe & Clean will continue to evolve as needed as we move ahead.

