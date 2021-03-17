FabFitFun Partners with RangeMe to Amplify Supplier Diversity

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FabFitFun, the leading lifestyle and e-commerce membership, has partnered with RangeMe, the industry standard product sourcing platform for consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers and retailers, to scale sourcing efforts with a focus around supplier diversity. The partnership will allow FabFitFun to add to its evolving list of partners with a focus on brands founded by diverse business owners.

“Our mission at FabFitFun is to provide happiness and well-being to everyone, everywhere and in order to serve our growing membership, we are constantly looking for the most diverse set of brands and products that will surprise and delight women of all ages, backgrounds, and interests,” said Katie Rosen Kitchens, Co-founder and Editor-in-Chief, FabFitFun. “The diversity of our suppliers has been, and remains to be, of utmost importance to our team, our members and our community. By partnering with RangeMe we can scale our supplier diversity efforts in a more meaningful and efficient way than ever before.”

As one of the only membership services to serve the full lifestyle needs of today’s consumer, FabFitFun is a leader in providing consumers with the products they want and need and a shopping experience and community of women they can’t find anywhere else. Understanding what consumers want from their products and brands has been key to FabFitFun’s success. The new partnership with RangeMe will allow FabFitFun to increase the diversity of the suppliers they source for their on-point product selection catering to millions of consumers across the globe.

“We are extremely excited to partner with a leader in the CPG subscription space on an initiative that goes beyond simple product discovery and sourcing,” says Nicky Jackson, CEO and Founder of RangeMe. “Helping retailers, and their buyers, find products that will keep their consumers excited and engaged is part of our core mission, and supplier diversity is the perfect initiative to provide just that.”

With more than 175,000 suppliers and over 750,000 products on the platform, RangeMe is a streamlined approach to digital product sourcing that offers retailers and buyers myriad opportunities to connect with suppliers across categories.

For this initiative, FabFitFun is looking to diversify its sourcing for both the seasonal subscription box and their e-commerce platform. If you are interested in submitting your product(s) to FabFitFun for review, please visit: https://fabfitfun.com/supplier-diversity/.

About FabFitFun

Founded in 2010 by Co-CEOs Daniel and Michael Broukhim and Editor-in-Chief Katie Rosen Kitchens, FabFitFun is a lifestyle membership that delivers happiness and well being to everyone, everywhere. Its flagship product, the FabFitFun Box, delivers a curated collection of full-size products across beauty, fashion, fitness, wellness, home, and tech – each season. In addition to the Box, FabFitFun members receive access to year-round perks including FabFitFunTV, a streaming video service that offers on-demand wellness content, the FabFitFun online Community, members-only shopping experiences, and more. Join FabFitFun by visiting fabfitfun.com.

About RangeMe

RangeMe, an ECRM company, is the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers. The platform empowers retail buyers to efficiently discover innovative and emerging products, while streamlining the inbound product submission process. For product suppliers, RangeMe enables them to grow their retail relationships with a platform that gives them the tools to manage their products, market their brand, and build awareness. Now integrated into the ECRM product offering, RangeMe adds increased breadth and depth to the industry's most complete sourcing solution for top retailers and product suppliers in the US.