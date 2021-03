CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Naf Naf Grill, the award-winning fast-casual Middle Eastern restaurant concept, and an investor group have acquired the entire minority ownership in the Company previously held by affiliates of Roark Capital.

Naf Naf Grill CEO, Greg Willman stated, “I am excited about the future of Naf Naf Grill and want to thank Roark for its support and positive contributions to the Company.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.